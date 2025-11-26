Jean II Makoun

Jean II Makoun Appointed Ambassador of Football-7

November 26, 2025 Leave a comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, 25 November 2025 — The African Confederation of Football 7 (AFC7) has officially appointed Cameroonian former international midfielder Jean II Makoun as its new ambassador for Football-7 on the continent.

Makoun, whose career includes more than sixty caps with the national team and notable seasons in European leagues, is expected to support the promotion and development of the seven-a-side format across Africa. AFC7 leadership highlighted his deep understanding of the African game and the visibility he brings to this rapidly growing discipline.

His first official engagement as ambassador will take place in Morocco, where he will participate in a showcase match designed to demonstrate the dynamism and technical appeal of Football-7.

This appointment reinforces Cameroon’s continued influence in continental football and strengthens the country’s presence in emerging forms of the sport.

