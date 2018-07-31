Jean II Makoun laments state of Cameroonian football

ESPN | Former Cameroon midfielder Jean II Makoun has criticised the nation’s football federation and has expressed concern at the country’s future as the 2019 African Cup of Nations approaches.

Since winning the continental crown in Gabon in 2017, the Indomitable Lions’ fortunes have dipped significantly.



They struggled at the 2017 Confederations Cup, missed out on qualification for the World Cup, and parted ways with Belgian coach Hugo Broos. His successor is yet to be appointed, with Alexandre Belinga still managing the side in an interim capacity.

“I have regrets seeing how Cameroonian football has fallen back as other nations advance,” the 35-year-old told Goal. “I was obviously happy with the [2017 AFCON] title, but I think it hid lots of deep and serious problems.”

Broos led an unfancied Lions side to the title in Libreville, as they defeated Ghana in the final despite being without many of their most high-profile and talented players.

“[The national team is] obviously very badly managed and set up,” Makoun continued.

“Just imagine, we’ll be hosting the AFCON in less than a year and we don’t have a coach,” he added. “We don’t even have a federation president.

“Imagine the pressure on the next coach,” the former Antalyaspor man continued. “What could he do? How can he build a project?”

Cameroon are actively seeking a long-term successor for Belinga, with former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson and ex-AC Milan boss Clarence Seedorf two names to have been discussed.

Makoun, who made his Cameroon debut in 2003 and represented the Lions at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, has featured for the likes of Olympique Lyonnais, Aston Villa and Olympiakos during his career.

He’s currently without a club after leaving Turkish side Antalyaspor in 2017.