Joel Embiid makes giant UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou look small

Yahoo Sports | Francis Ngannou is a large man. The No. 1 contender in UFC’s heavyweight division stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

He is also credited with having the hardest punch on the planet, power he demonstrated with a vicious December knockout of Alistair Overeem.

What he doesn’t possess, however, is stature over fellow Cameroon native and NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, whom he met in Boston Thursday afternoon.

The pair took some photos during the Philadelphia 76ers shootaround and demonstrated yet again just how big NBA players really are, even when compared to giants from other professional sports.

Listed at 7 feet tall and 250 pounds, Embiid, is actually lighter than Ngannou, but you can’t tell from that photo.