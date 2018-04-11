Home / Français / John Fru Ndi bientôt au Sénat ?

John Fru Ndi bientôt au Sénat ?

April 11, 2018

Jeune Afrique | Si les élections sénatoriales ont été largement remportées par le parti présidentiel au Cameroun, John Fru Ndi, chef de file du Social Democratic Front (SDF, opposition), pourrait bien compter parmi les sénateurs nommés par le chef de l’État.

John Fru Ndi
John Fru Ndi, le leader du Social Democratic Front (SDF), est pressenti pour être nommé sénateur. Le 4 avril, il a été discrètement reçu au palais d’Etoudi, au moment où le Conseil constitutionnel proclamait les résultats des sénatoriales du 25 mars?: le parti présidentiel a remporté 63 des 70 sièges en jeu, le SDF se contentant de 7 sièges.

Conformément à la loi, Paul Biya, le chef de l’État, nommera 30 sénateurs supplémentaires. Alors que les anglophones revendiquent la présidence d’une institution majeure, Fru Ndi obtiendra-t-il celle du Sénat??

4 comments

  1. Bamendaboy
    April 11, 2018 at 05:34

    @ John Dinga , firefighter
    Sdf
    Suffer don’t finish

    Reply
  2. korak
    April 11, 2018 at 05:35

    Very soon Paul Biya will Start waking up his Death Friends from the Grave to Apoint them in Public offices. We the the Youths of cameroon will take our country back from this backward thinking Generation very soon.BS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Ras Tuge
    April 11, 2018 at 06:38

    The elections have come and gone… and Fru Ndi is already fantasizing about his next big break whilst the firewood kitchen intelligentsia would tell us how some termite nation is running the show!

    Reply
  4. Mabanda Boy
    April 11, 2018 at 07:02

    Time to kill this mother foka don reach. Tigers must waste him ASAP.

    Reply

