John Fru Ndi on BBC Africa with Peter Okwoche. He talks about the Anglophone crisis and the 2018 presidential election.
Home / English / John Fru Ndi talks about the Anglophone crisis and the 2018 presidential election on BBC [+video]
Check Also
Crise anglophone au Cameroun, l’église entre deux feux
L’Eglise du Cameroun se retrouve prise entre deux feux dans la crise anglophone qui s’enlise. …
Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, n’est-ce pas?
The removal from office today of 4th grade magistrate, Pascal Magnaguemabe (a.k.a. M. Epervier) highlights the subjection of the judiciary to the executive which the ACPHR highlighted years ago when passing its judgment on the conflict between the SCNC and the government. If a judge has to look over his shoulders before passing a judgment, or lament that his hands are tied, it kills the soul of democracy. Sad!