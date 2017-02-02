Jordan Ayew confident of a win over Cameroon

Striker Jordan Ayew is preaching optimism ahead of the Black Stars semi-final clash against Cameroon although he admits it will be a difficult match between the two giants in African soccer.

Ghana will clash with Cameroon at Stade de Franceville on Thursday as the two lock horns for a ticket to the finals of 2017 Africa cup of Nations.

The last time the two met in the tournament, at the same stage, Indomitable Lions won by a single goal at the Accra sports stadium.

“We have a very big game against Cameroon. It is a very tough game but we have to keep on going and do what we know how to do best which is to win games. Even if it is difficult, we still stick together, work hard and that is why we get rewarded at the end,” pointed out Ayew in an interview with Supersport.

Jordan would love to score against Cameroon after his stupendous performance against DR Congo in the quarter-final. He scored the first goal in the 2-1 win.

“As a striker, you always want to score but sometimes you score some goals that are really, really important and you see your teammates so happy.”

“You see the bench so happy, the supporters so happy, you see the country so happy so when you see all these things, they make you so emotional. As a kid, I always dreamt of scoring in the big games so I thank God for that.”

The odds are however stacked against Cameroon who have only managed one win against Ghana in their past seven meetings, drawn thrice and lost thrice.

GhanaWeb