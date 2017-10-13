Joseph Beti Assomo : « Nous avons identifié les terroristes décidés à diviser l’Etat du Cameroun »

Le ministre de la Défense s’est exprimé au cours d’une mission d’évaluation effectuée dans la ville de Buea le 12 octobre 2017.
Joseph Beti Assomo, ministre délégué en charge de la Défense, a effectué une mission dans la ville de Buea le jeudi 12 octobre 2017. Cette descente avait pour objectif d’ »évaluer la situation sécuritaire des deux régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest« , suite à la récente montée des tensions dans cette zone, notamment les 22 septembre et 1er octobre derniers.
Dans le discours prononcé devant les militaires présents, le Mindef a affirmé que l’Etat allait veiller à son intégrité territoriale, face au « mouvement insurrectionnel qui se présente comme tel (…) Le chef de l’Etat, chef des armées a engagé, comme vous le savez, le dialogue sur ce qui était au départ considéré comme des revendications des avocats et des enseignants. Et maintenant que les masques sont tombés, nous avons identifié les terroristes décidés à diviser l’Etat du Cameroun, en créant ce que je ne vais pas nommer ici« , a-t-il affirmé.
Pour le Mindef, la crise anglophone est un problème politique, et il n’est pas du ressort de l’armée d’y apporter des solutions. « Nous ne nous mêlons pas de la conduite politique de ces dossiers. Le chef de l’Etat sait ce qu’il doit faire« , a-t-il poursuivi, avant de révéler qu’une enquête avait été ouverte par les autorités judiciaires sur le bilan de la crise.
S’adressant aux forces de défense, le ministre a prescrit aux chefs militaires d’être près des troupes pour booster leur moral : « Que les comportements qui sortiraient de la discipline militaires soient traités comme tels. Ce sont des forces militaires qui font leur travail comme il faut dans le respect des normes comme une force publique. Elles ont essuyé ce qu’elles ont essuyé comme attaques (…) Les choses vont se passer selon notre réglementation (…) Même si nous sommes quelque peu chagrinés qu’on ne parle pas de ces hommes de devoir qui sont dans les hôpitaux parce qu’ils ont reçu des chevrotines. »
En conclusion, Joseph Beti Assomo assure qu’il mettra en œuvre toutes les mesures qu’il faudra, pour « remettre la sécurité pleinement debout ».
There are already 2 Cameroon Mr Beti, one where helicopters shot and killed protesters as there’s currently an internet lockdown, massive arrest and incarceration including patients at the hospital, children pulled off their beds to prison, many living in the forests since October 1, genocide and all the social vices you can imagine and the other half going about their business as they accept their status as slaves for France and ok with a 36 year old dictatorship generating nothing but poverty. As of the generation today, remember you tricked their parents into a fake Union and you will have to fight them tomorrow to submission. While poor countries like Liberia that has gone through war and poverty is standing up to embrace democracy here we are with Subborne tribal autocracy. Pitiful
No matter how many soldiers you station in Ambazonia, it will not change the trajectory of travel. Ambazonia is an independent country and so shall it remain. La republic du cameroun is one and indivisible. Nobody will temper with integrity of lrc except boko-haram. However Ambazonia is very much one and indivisible and your army even joined with the French army will not change that. Ambazonia is like kunta kinte who was freedom from mental slavery and could withstand all what his oppressors threw at him. At this moment in time Ambazonians have been mentally emancipated and can only rise and rise
Ambazonia is rising rising rising
Ambazonia is rising to fall no more
The struggle continues
The Equatorial Guinea people were wise not to have joined LR when asked to do in the 70s and Southern Cameroons was fooled by Ahidjou and look at where we are today. Southern Cameroonians are now labelled as Terrorists-on vera
About time to round them up and take them where they belong.
No one is allowed to vandalize, terrorize etc.
The laws of the land should apply.
No merci for terrorrists
It is all nice and good to urge those at the helm to carry out mayhem. But do not forget that you won’t be present when they are called to answer for their acts. Remember Ahidjo was in France and then in Senegal when things became heated?
The civilized world uses ballots, not bullets, to resolve contentious issues.
@ Mbappe
When a man has surrender all his critical and analytical thinking abilities to others may be due laziness or thinking deficiencies, then he can only turn to labeling his or her opponents when problems that required critical thinking is the subject. From your post there is no way on making you see things in the eyes of both parties’ cause to you “your ways are right” as it is said. When the godfather has capture and condition your mind any thinking out of your norms is a no-go area as it cause you pain to do so, but I tell you only those thoughts brings about true change.
A civilized diasporan must focus on educating masses he must lecture them how to differentiate a civil society organization , political party and a trade union otherwise he is useless for his people.
What you are saying is assuming that “civilized diasporan” actually understand what’s at stake here.
Two Siamese twin monkeys @Mbappe and @Colby comparing which banana is the ripest. What a laugh when brutal forest monkeys talk about civilization. Wandass
SO MBAPPE ALL ANGLOPHONES ARE TERRORISTS
THERE IS NO INTERNET IN THE SW AND NW REGIONS TODAY BECAUSE ALL ANGLOPHONES ARE TERRORISTS
LAWYERS AND TEACHERS WHO PROTESTED ARE TERRORISTS
THE UB GIRLS WHO WERE DRAGGED FROM THEIR DORMS BEATEN AND FORCED TO ROLL IN MUD AND SEWAGE ARE TERRORISTS
PEOPLE DRAGGED FROM THEIR HOMES AND BEATEN SENSELESS ARE TERRORISTS
SECESSION IS NOT THE SOLUTION. A FEDERATION IS. USA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND …
SADLY THE GOVERNMENT IS RECRUTING MORE ANGRY ANGLOPHONES THAT YOU CALL TERRORISTS.
PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE NOT PART OF THE SOLUTION. GENOCIDE IS YOUR END GAME.
CALL THEM ALL KINDS OF NAMES TERRORISTS, DOGS ETC
IT IS BLOODY STUPID TO CALL (VIOLENT) PROTESTERS TERRORISTS.
THIS CRISIS IS TERRIBLY BADLY (MIS) MISMANAGED. SAD SAD SAD.
GOD BLESS CAMEROON
This is the first time you have terrorists in two regions who are choir boys and carry leaves instead of guns to protest! When Boko Haram visit Ahmadou Ali’s home, it gunned down the security men on duty, abducted his wife and left. Here we are talking about terrorists taking the fight to the gov’t. The terrorists in the N and SW folded their arms as soldiers from Yaoundé raped their girls several months ago. The Anglophone terrorists sat back and enjoyed the ferrying of their strike leaders to Kondengui several months ago. It has taken several Central African years to find Boko Haram leader Shekau, Anglophone terrorists were trigger-happy to see their leaders taken to Kondengui. Anglophone terrorists are really bad! The soldiers who unleashed fire on them from helicopters were thrown a
party by one of their traditional leaders and the gentle souls from Yaoundé lay down their guns, ate their fufu , drank palm wine and went back to hunting their terrorists hosts! Those anglophone terrorists who were caught risk being sentenced to death, while Issa Tchiroma who was on his way to face the firing squad for his role in a coup d’etat to bring down the supreme commander of the Armed forces, is thumbing his nose at everyone. The Cameroon army which was beaten back by Boko Haram and owes its salvation to Idriss Deby, has suddenly and mysteriously become so professional that it has been fighting with anglophone terrorists and hasn’t lost a single soul! Boko Haram must be fake terrorists, these Anglophones know how to chase soldiers, until Idriss Deby refuse to help!
The October 1st GENOCIDE in SC was a game changer in this struggle. Southern Cameroonians have seen true intentions of the leadership of LRC and are now more determined to rescue themselves from the evil hands of LRC. There can therefore never be normalcy and peace in the country without revisiting and resolving the ROOT CAUSES of the Anglophone Question. The so-called commission on Bilingualism and other cosmetic measures are a sheer waste of time.
His name is BETI like the tribe BETI and nothing good come from BETI people but corruption, violence drunkenness.
Beti Assomo!Whether you call Anglophones terrorists or whatever,The truth is that there is no military solution to this problem.This problem is not going to defeated militarily because it is now and idea on peoples mind and you can kill people but you can not kill thier ideas.To be honest by sending the army to do what they did on the 1st you have completely damaged the moral authority of this regime in the eyes of the people of West Cameroon,This regime is completely done with this way.I am right now in Kumba Cameroon ang know what i am saying!
What you are saying is actually so retarded.
You are talking about the regime and still you want to secede.
Do you realize the regime is not eternal?
This simple fact contradict your stand.
The problem with you “Bamendas”, is you lack strategic/critical thinking. Most of you guys are one dimensional.
If the reason for you guys to secede is the BIYA regime, then you got it all wrong as Cameroon is not the BIYA regime.
Ohhh this thick monkey @Mbappe Paper again. How many times should we force it into your thick coconut skull that the problem Ambazonian train has left is because of your fake 1961 constitution you are doing everything to avoid talking about? Do you realise even if Biya departs, dies or evaporates, this problem is still going to stay. This is why the UN and AU has asked your apes to revisit the root cause. Mumu,
R O O T C A U S E = 1961 C O N S T I T U T I O N A L F R A U D
Dullard. I will not come to your aid again wild gorilla.