Joseph Wirba: SDF MP chides party for playing ostrich politics

Hon. Joseph Wirba, Social Democratic Front (SDF) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jakiri Special Constituency in Bui Division of the North West Region of Cameroon has chided his party for playing the ostrich politics.

The outspoken Parliamentarian was responding to question during a press briefing in his native Jakiri residence, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

The press briefing was intended to make public the findings of his 15Man Commission of Inquiry that probed into the September 22 and October 1 killings of peaceful demonstrators in the North West and South West Regions.

Asked why he boycotted the last SDF National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the MP said, he was left out for reasons best known to those calling the shots in the party.

“I am glad to tell you that I am hearing about the meeting from you because I am sure that my stand, which my party disapproves, must have made them to exclude me from everything.

“I will just want to mention that they would have been very late to start talking about things like this because a party like the SDF for which people lost their lives, for which people like me sacrificed everything they had including their famous civil service jobs in Cameroon to make sure that they form the party for change to be brought to Cameroon that we all needed,” he stated.

According to Wirba, if he stood up like he did in the National Assembly and the party from the Chairman to his Executive shied away from their responsibilities of standing up and talking on behalf of the people, he can only feel sorry because the people are moving in a totally different direction from the SDF.

“If the party feels that it represents or talk on behalf of the people, then they should start doing more than just paying lip service… The party should have shown its belief in freedom and in the negation of the humanity of the English- speaking Cameroonians by barking publicly and on the parliamentary floor. I think the SDF revolution is reeling out and I have work for the party all my life for 27 years, losing everything I was able to protect, putting my own life at risk like what I am doing now. Without mixing words, my party disappointed me and the people of English-speaking Cameroon,” he said.

Hon. Wirba’s outburst is not surprising to many, after the MP launched a scathing attack on Cameroon’s lawmakers during the December 2016 parliamentary session, for their indifference to the Anglophone Crisis.

After mustering such gumption and defying the odds at the hemicycle, a plan was hatched to stripe the MP of his immunity and a warrant of arrest was issued for him. But the MP had fled for his life.

He later resurfaced in Parliaments during of June 21, 2017, and promised to continue from where he stopped.

Wirba makes startling revelations

Meanwhile, during the press briefing in Jakiri, the MP made some startling revelations on the killings that were carried out in the North West and South West Regions during the September 22 and October 1 peaceful demonstrations.

According to him, after the September 22 and October 1 killings in the Anglophone Regions, he (Wirba) quickly put together a commission of 15 members, seven members per Region and tasked them to reach out to the 13 Divisions of the former West Cameroon and compile details of the casualties that were recorded.

From the findings, he said, 122 deaths were recorded, 150 people declared missing and 1,894 persons injured as a result of direct gunshots and torture.

Again, at least 16,000 people have been displaced, while some 40,000 others are now camping in the Cross River State of Nigeria as refugees.

Such statistics, he went on, do not speak well of country that prides herself as an oasis of peace in a turbulent Central Africa Sub Region.

