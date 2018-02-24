Joshua Osih, candidat du SDF à la présidentielle 2018 au Cameroun

APAnews | Le principal parti de l’opposition parlementaire le Social democratic front (SDF) a choisi le député Jushua Osih comme son porte-étendard à l’élection présidentielle d’octobre prochain, au terme de la convention de cette formation politique samedi à Bamenda, a-t-on appris auprès du secrétariat général de ce parti.Le député du Wouri-centre dans le Littoral à Douala, par ailleurs 1ervice-président national du SDF, a largement remporté les primaires devant le député Simon Fobi Nchinda, en recueillant 1021 voix contre sans 134 pour son adversaire, soit avec 88, 39 % contre 11, 60 %.
Une large victoire qui tient lieu d’un « plésbicite » reconnait-on au sein du parti, ce qui devrait permettre au candidat du SDF de profiter de cette « légitimité » pour briguer la magistrature suprême lors de la prochaine élection présidentielle.
Agé de 49 ans, cet expert en aviation sera le premier candidat en dehors du président-fondateur du SDF Ni John Fru Ndi à défendre les couleurs de cette formation politique depuis sa création en 1990.
Polyglotte et réputé « bon client » pour les médias, Joshua Osih qui est originaire de la région du Sud-ouest dans la partie anglophone du pays en butte à des revendications sécessionnistes est vice-président de la commission des finances à l’Assemblée nationale.
Selon des observateurs, sa candidature pourrait rencontrer quelque soucis au cas où ce Camerounais de mère suisse justifiait d’une double nationalité, car selon la réglementation en vigueur, un citoyen camerounais ayant une double nationalité ne peut briguer la fonction présidentielle.
En attendant si le chef de l’Etat Paul Biya, agé de 85 ans dont 35 passés au pouvoir sera candidat du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir) dont il est le président-fondateur, une dizaine de compatriotes ont déjà annoncé leur volonté de briguer la magistrature suprême et « d’apporter l’alternance que les Camerounais attendent depuis de longues décennies ».
Le deputé du Wouri Centre, Joshua Osih, sera le candidat du SDF à la presidentielle de 2018. Il a remporté les primaires du parti avec 88,39% des voix contre 11,60 pour Fobi Nchinda, soit 1021 voix contre 134. Originaire du Ndian (Sud Ouest), Joshua Osih est expert en aviation. pic.twitter.com/gBiVbdsLJW
Iven dis one wey no bi francos so, dem no fit rite tam for inglisi?
@joshua
Wow please all you knows it’s just to polarizing .
He was born in south west , koumba so what is wrong with that . He speaks perfect English, french and pidgin
That is the type of leadership we need
We don’t need languages.
We need values.
I doubt his strategy will work. He is a smart guy though. But I think he is wasting his time with Larepublique you can’t teach pigs table manners.
If History Is Any Guide, this is a political circus. Nothing more nothing less
Hahahahaha Mvo,
abeg mek dem try release Ayuk quick-quick bifo ma own blada dem loss sense kwata-kwata.
Congrats Osih, no mind, sep Yesus Kristus him own poh-poh blada dem bin deny yi time weh man pickin fawol bin crow 3 times…
Zam Zam,
No person is indispensable.
That was the reason LRC replaced the DO of Batibo.
Southern Cameroonians have also replaced Ayuk Tabe because the struggle must go on.
Mvo,
Osih could be the way out.
Just the fact that 2 Anglos (Mme Walla even makes it 3) are at pole position for 2018 presi elections, that is already a positive sign. And such happenings help in boosting the moral of young Anglos, who’ve been made by ur mov’t to believe in nothing but fatality.
This is an Anglo who went to Bali and obtained just an “O”, and he’s just a few steps away to hang his face cap in his closet at Etoudi.
What more blessings can we ask from CHINEKE?…
Zam Zam,
I like your optimism.
However, Osih, Kah or Muna can NEVER resolve the Anglophone Question
The Anglphone Question can be resolved by those who caused the problem i.e. France and LRC.
The resolution must be based on
1. the ROOT CAUSE
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON, made up of two states of equal status, i.e. SC and LRC, as defined in UNGA Resolution 1608 of April, 21, 1961.
OR
2. WAR
A war can determine whether
a. SC and LRC remain together ( if LRC defeats SC)
OR
b. separate ( IF LRC cannot defeat SC)
The majority of Southern Cameroonians, there is no other option. A referendum can prove this statement of fact
Osih and his SDF are advocating a ten state Federation. That is no solution to the Anglophone Question because it does not resolve the ROOT CAUSE
Resolution 1608 was crystal clear. There were supposed to be two states( EQUAL IN STATUS) in the union:
1. “one and indivisible” SC
2. “one and indivisible LRC
The so-called North West and South West Regions are simply “divide and rule” creations of one of the parties in Resolution 1608 (LRC).
Any solution based on the “divide and rule” NW and SW will be unacceptable to the majority of Southern Cameroonians. A Referendum can easily prove this statement of fact
That is the reason Osih and his SDF are simply playing to the gallery with their ten states FEDERATION. It simply a POLITICAL CIRCUS. It will NEVER EVER resolve the Anglophone Question
Mvo,
I am not ignorant of all what you’re saying. All your bullet points above didn’t happen on one day, and on that behalf it can never be solved on one day.
Reality teaches me that it is going to take some time for things to be amended. No messiah, not even Osih or Ayuk, can change things overnight. Not even bourou-bourou!
Many of us have simply given up and no longer believe in anything, I am fine with that tho. But, things are changing. In a few years to come the whole of CMR is going to be Anglophone—all kids in CMR are going to EN schools. Why? EN system is the BEST. FR would be a language of ill-omen.
Francos that were ignorant abt the Anglo prob are now aware of the hoax. Hence, things are bound to change. Not at the pace we all wish tho.
Our kids will have it easier…
Any charlatan putting forward himself as presidential candidate without knowing the exact date and program of the election is out to perennise the failed policies they have been unable to change at the National Assembly and councils. Let him remind us of the big pls he pushed though the assembly and how he intends to overcome Elecam. Animators of the Presidential majority, pretending to be opponents of their complice for Ongola.
Your plans to disrupt his elections have failed. You did same to Akere. You’re simply afraid that any Anglo who’s being endorsed by the great majority of CMRs is going to steal ur show and thus keep you millions of miles away from the cake you’re already seeing your langa mouths so close to. In ur dreams of course.
Your mov’t chose the easier and langa man’s way, Osih went in for the roughest one.
Osih is out to amend Foumban, a thing you too claim you’re out to do. So if both of you are out to revisit Foumban, where is the wahala nor, boh?
We all sabi dang wina own agenda…
Congratulations Sir,
You bring new blood into a system filled with old egocentric men.
You, Miss Kah Walla, Mr Akere Muna etc are qualified Anglophones who are running for president.
There are those who talk about being perfectly bilingual as an asset, I guess Mr Kamto will join you guys in that category.
The question remains could any Black South African from the ANC who spoke Perfect Afrikaans become president of apartheid South Africa?
The system is rigged in Cameroon to favor CPDM and to keep a CPDM Francophone who believes in Hypercentralization in Power.
Why don’t you ask why Ni John durely elected in 1992 was not allowed by the Franco-Cameroon system to be president?
To win elections the rules must be fair, running is not winning.
Anglophone apartheid is your problem
@lum you congratulated Mr Osih who will be slaughtered by the francophones ruling Cameroon right ? When you desperate drunkards seat in beer parlours in the Us etc… You don’t know people are trying their best to make this country liveable.If you don’t have any constructive proposal it’s better keep yourself busy with what your like are good for.When in the US candidates complaint about fraud in elections you can’t open your mouth because of the inferiority complex in you when it comes to Africa you are more likely to criticize this man knows where he is going his attitude is responsible moreover jameh and his party lost elections in Gambia you will never mentioned such case because of your xenophobic mindset.
@Colby,
All of the candidates running for president including Mr Osih know where there are going.. Just like all Francophones fighting against the CFA in la Francophonie.
When a system is rigged you must acknowledge it is rigged to fix it
Back to The Gambia, it is a country of about 3million people, the yearly budget is more than that of all of Anglophone Cameroon
The Gambians withdrew from a confederation with Senegal, the Gambians and Sénégalese are ethnically similarly ie wolof, Fula, mandinka etc
The Senegalese did not hide behind France to enslave Gambians in a federation that was not going to work, yes because Sénégalese are not as greedy as equatorians.
Every colonized African is a product of that colonization like it or not.
There is Anglophone apartheid in Cameroon.
@Lum
blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar blar
empty noise .
the best advice dont come back to cameroon ” ambasonia ” . we will arrested you
Apologists of the statusquo andBiya’s lapdogs par excellence are now all over the place chanting psalms about Osih. Over the years they bandied Kah Walla’s name ad nauseum. Ask them where their song about her brought the country, they will go mute. How many bills did she push through parliament? As an SDF stalwart, what has Osih done in the past to put an end to defrauded elections? He and his party have gone in for most elections, even when they were given a token at the National Assembly just to serve as experimental guinea pigs. Another turn has come to fleece tax payers of their money in the form of campaign funds. Amadou Ali reminded the likes of Osih, that an Anglo/Bami cannever be president in Cameroon. He was counting on Elecam to do the hacking .
When Mme Walla was slaloming in-between bullets and water canons in D’la to ignite a collective revolution, what was your stance? Intellectual prostitute!
You cursed her for more than 2days on this same platform simply cos she challenged Ni. During the presidential elections in 2011, you did same. And you’re now doing same to Osih. The same Osih you were praising here day in day out.
Do you even have a conscience at all, or you think that self-deceit can save ur A?…
Hon. Joshua Osih is probably a nice, dynamic, bilingual, binational individual put forth by the SDF for Cameroon’s next presidential election.
However, the challenge lies with the electorate or at least that fringe which ultimately decides the destiny of the nation. Will the election outcome solve the thorny, nagging problem of privilege trumping over principle and strong individual over strong institutions?
A powerful Ntone Ntone of the Douala Council bringing an envelope to a powerful Ekema Patrick of Buea Council has less impact and does not sit as well as if the Douala Council as an institution sent Buea Council another institution such money. Actually Victoria (Limbe) Council would be a more logical beneficiary of such largess, given that SONARA for reasons unknown, pumps Victoria’s taxes to Douala.
Even inside SDF meetings, na Paul Biya e picture dey for WALL! I was in Cameroon in 2015 and could not help but notice the picture of the dictator plastered everywhere in that Sillthhole country ! Masa unless Elecam is free and transparent, all these elections are a pure waste of time and resources. I already know popo get another 7yrs straight! Chai! DOOMED FRANCOS! Masa make Ambazonia them fight for their own! AMBA FOR LIFE! Death to the Dictator !
Fru Ndi and Paul Biya have taken Cameroon hostage. Fru knows very well that SDF cannot win, so he put forth a different person to be presidential candidate so he can remain as SDF chairman for life. Very soft manipulation by an old fox.