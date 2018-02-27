Joshua Osih: «Depuis 1960, on n’a jamais eu de changement de régime» au Cameroun [+audio]

RFI | John Fru Ndi, c’est fini. Au Cameroun, le n° 1 de l’opposition passe la main. Vendredi dernier, son parti, le Social Democratic Front (SDF) a désigné un quadra, le bilingue Joshua Osih, pour défendre ses couleurs à la présidentielle d’octobre prochain.
Quelles sont les ambitions de cet opérateur économique originaire du sud-ouest anglophone ? En duplex de Douala, le député SDF répond aux questions de Christophe Boisbouvier.
The People’s President!
Cameroon’s current problem is a reflection of what happens when an orchestra is not on the same page! Instead of a nice Melody, the audience is served meaningless cacophony of drumbeats, guitar, microphone, piano, etc, each doing its own thing.
Originally, the idea of abducting/kidnapping Julius Ayuk Tabe and his team looked tantalizingly appealing for those whose theory of decapitating the movement would halt and then kill it. In hindsight, they could have learned a thing or two from a similar formula applied to Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho’s team or earlier ones.
Now a multi-headed Hydra is out there on the field doing damage that is probably small but not negligible to the national image. It is another orchestra in which each member does its own thing at
LOOK at this imbecile hypocrite, were you not the one from pedestal lecturing people on the necessity to not go off topic? What does the nonsensical epistle you wrote here has to do with the topic at hand ? Next time humble yourself as you are obviously not an example since you can’t respect your own standards . Dumkoff
a time forharmony, dialogue, level-headed and rational reflection. Hubris took the upper hand. And now this.
Is there a way out? Of course there is almost always a way out if human beings eat humble pie, assume their normal human proportions and give up playing the role of providential rulers. Without Mugabe Zimbabwe is still kicking. So also is South Africa without Jacob Zuma or Gambia without Yahyah Jammeh.
Are there other persons out there that can lead Cameroon? To answer this million dollar question, your chronicler would like to take you many steps down memory lane, to the day erstwhile president Ahmadou Ahidjo declared he was stepping down. The fear of the unknown drove people to abandon their identifiable service vehicles and run! Imagine running faster without one’s vehicle !!!!!
Really Osih ? I thought anglofools were living under apartheid? How come majority of SDF delegates who are francofools voted for you ? And how do you expect francofools to vote for you ? As per what you said on RFI ? Ever since this False flag -psy op operation led by France and the USA started you have been antagonizing francofools now you want your masters votes . Good luck getting mine there’s is no way I’m voting for any of you punks . You The francofools are enslaving anglofools and the other punk akere with his letter to the UN that francofools are conducting a genocide on anglofools .