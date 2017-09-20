Home / English / Journalists Not Terrorists: In Cameroon, anti-terror legislation is used to silence critics and suppress dissent

In 2014, Cameroon enacted a broad anti-terror law as part of its effort to counter the extremist group Boko Haram, but authorities are using it to arrest and threaten local journalists who report on the militants or unrest in the country’s English-speaking regions. A presidential decree in August 2017 ended legal proceedings against at least four journalists, but the laws that were used against them are still in place. RFI broadcaster Ahmed Abba remains in jail. With elections due to take place next year, many of Cameroon’s journalists say they are too scared to cover politics or sensitive issues.

A special report by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Published September 20, 2017

This report is available in French

Table of Contents

About This Report

Journalists Not Terrorists: In Cameroon, anti-terror legislation is used to silence critics and suppress dissent

Recommendations

Video: Cameroon’s journalists face suppression

Video: Ahmed Abba’s sister appeals for his release

Map: Cameroon Press Arrests

Press Release

In Print: Download the PDF

 

