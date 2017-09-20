In 2014, Cameroon enacted a broad anti-terror law as part of its effort to counter the extremist group Boko Haram, but authorities are using it to arrest and threaten local journalists who report on the militants or unrest in the country’s English-speaking regions. A presidential decree in August 2017 ended legal proceedings against at least four journalists, but the laws that were used against them are still in place. RFI broadcaster Ahmed Abba remains in jail. With elections due to take place next year, many of Cameroon’s journalists say they are too scared to cover politics or sensitive issues.
A special report by the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Published September 20, 2017
This report is available in French
Journalists Not Terrorists: In Cameroon, anti-terror legislation is used to silence critics and suppress dissent
Video: Cameroon’s journalists face suppression
Video: Ahmed Abba’s sister appeals for his release
