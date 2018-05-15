Jumia Cameroon partners with Touristique Colis & Courrier Express SA to comfort its logistics

Business in Cameroon | Jumia Cameroon, the local subsidiary of Jumia group, has officialized its collaboration with the Touristique Colis & Courrier Express SA, a leader in Cameroon’s carrier market. With this signature, the two companies officialize the common efforts they initiated months ago.

Thanks to this, Jumia Cameroon will increase its logistics network in a market on constant growth and which calls for an improvement of the delivery terms.

For the time being, there is no communication around the amount of money involved in this partnership and according to Ninganadji Edouard, one of the high-ranking workers of Touristique Colis & Courrier Express SA, it is difficult to estimate it.

“It is clear that this partnership with Jumia comes with its sets of opportunities but the most interesting thing apart from the financial gains is the trust we will inspire in our clients; even those who are not directly served by Jumia. The more trustful we become and the higher our gains and that is our ultimate goal” Ninganadji said.