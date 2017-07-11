Kameni bids Malaga farewell with an emotional letter

Cameroon goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has penned an emotional farewell to his Spanish side in the wake of his move to Turkish side Fenerbahçe, said goodbye to Malaguismo saying he “was planning to retire here” and adding: “My departure is not a goodbye, but a good one”

Kameni who have spent five seasons at the club stated in his farewell that he had the intention of retiring at the LaLiga side.

” I am reluctant to say a final farewell to what has been my home for so many years, because I have been very happy in the professional and, above all, personally, ” said Kameni in a statement in which he also remarked “My March is not goodbye, but a good time” he further stated

The 33-year-old Cameroonian international arrived at La Rosaleda in January 2012 after defending the colors of Espanyol for eight years and said that “there are countless friends, more than partners”, who leave in Málaga, “both in the club and Among the fans or neighbors. ”

He acknowledged that he planned to retire on the Costa del Sol team and that his “personal project was intimately linked to Malaga, but life goes on many laps and, although now I’m leaving, I hope to return and continue to enjoy this land”, stressed the African goalkeeper.

“I start a new stage in my career and hopefully, with the help of God, it will come close to what I have lived with you, because it will be a great sign,” said the Cameroonian to conclude his farewell.

Gistmaster