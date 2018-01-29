Who is Keeping Ambazonian leaders?

Journal du Cameroun | The question has been begging an answer for the past three weeks since Sissiku Ayuk Julius Tabe and his “cabinet members” were arrested in a hotel on January 5 and taken to an unknown destination.
The debate was recently heightened by French Television Channel France 24 who reported that the separatist leaders have finally been extradited to Yaounde to face trial.
Yaounde is yet to make an official statement on this development but sources at the airport report of a plane that landed at the Nsimalen airport on Thursday night purportedly carrying the leaders.
The silence of the Nigerian government mighjt be deafening but speaks volumes. Since the arrest of the leaders, their lawyers have not been able to lay eyes on them. Even the visit of the Ambazonian spokesperson to Nigeria proved unsuccessful as the whereabouts of Ayuk Tabe and Co could still not be traced.
On the other hand, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees says the Nigerian government has assured the separatist leaders will not be extradited to Cameroon.
“UNHCR has negotiated the release of some asylum seekers arrested by the Nigerian authorities,” the UNHCR said in a statement.
“For others still in detention, including the leadership of the pro-independence group, the government has agreed to grant UNHCR access for the determination of their status.
“The government has further reassured UNHCR that those detained would not be returned to Cameroon.
The head of the African bar association has called for the release of the abducted separatist leaders while calling for the international intervention to halt the killings taking place in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.
Signals are contradicting, confusion is in the air and even the media seems divided over the issue. With parts of the French-speaking media in Cameroon leaning towards the extradition of the separatist leaders, the national and international community now highly await the outcome of a press conference to be granted by Communications minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary on Monday.
“« Le HCR a négocié la libération de certains demandeurs d’asile arrêtés par les autorités nigérianes. Pour les autres encore en détention, y compris les leaders du groupe indépendantiste, le Gouvernement a accepté d’accorder l’accès du HCR pour la détermination de leur statut. Le Gouvernement a, en outre, rassuré le HCR que les personnes détenues ne seraient pas renvoyées au Cameroun », informe l’organe l’onusien.”
We follow the struggle not persons. The struggle will be intensified. International conspiracy will not stop the momentum.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
2 shxxhole countries indeed. We must prepare our minds to select a different leader(s). I don’t trust any of them. They may be in the hell called S.E.D or still in Nigeria.
As you have rightly said, the struggle will continue.
I admire your hatred my friend. I will advise you to direct it to the person who has make your life so miserable and hateful.
@Firefighter
Almighty Cameroon getting military, technical and financial support from Almighty France and Isreal is unable to confirm and break to open court a Man .. Ayuk nobody knew off a year ago.
If Almighty France-Cameroon has killed Ayuk why not be brave to confirm it?
If Almighty France-Cameroon has Ayuk in Cameroon in Yaoundé why not be brave to confirm it?
France was able to attack Libya and called Gaddafi a terrorist?
Why will small Ayuk, who has no army, never ruled Cameroon? Without millions of dollars, never attempted a coup against the government be such a secret for Almighty France-Cameroon?
Anglophones no longer believe the lies of one and indivisible!.
The appetite for news, especially “Breaking News” has pushed some of our zealots into inventing the news themselves. This issue offers a useful lesson to news consumers as well – pay attention to the many “news” items in cyberspace. There are as many fake journalists as there are fake news.
Clue: Cross-check from other news outlets before you let your blood pressure rise to catastrophic levels!
Your GOD Tchiroma just confirmed.
Anything you have to add?
Bla bla bla….LRC should man up and show us videos of HE Sisiku Ayuk Tabe rather than playing media propaganda here and there.We are tired of media propaganda without proofs.The last information about HE Sisiku Ayuk and his cabinet is that,a Nigerian police chief came live on video to confirm that the Ambasonian leaders is in their custody and would be charged for training their military in Nigerian soil.Until Nigeria comes out and confirms that the Ambasonian leaders are no longer in their custody,LRC can use all media propaganda to show that they are strong,but its just not working.Becos,as HE Sisiku affirmed on the 31st of Dec 2017 in his end of year speech to the nation,Ambasonia,there will be no elections in Ambasonia.Let Biya bribe all media in the world to spread his propaganda.
I don’t mean to be disrespectful people! I have been wondering about this for a while now; what travel documents do these leaders and the rest of the Ambazonian people use when they travel abroad? Is it the Ambaland or Cameroonian Passport? Thanks in advance for your feedbacks.
The misconception you have is that Ayuk Tabe is synonymous to the Southern Cameroons liberation struggle. Nothing could be further from the truth. Since his abducption, what has been the response in Southern Cameroons? Be objective and honest to yourself. The days of ‘zero mort’ are gone. Getting a new leader is one of the simpler things we have to do. This resistance struggle is an ideology and not a person. It is a mindset.
We are in this for the long haul. So get ready.
Wish all efforts and resources used towards the quelling the Anglo question and arresting and extradition of leaders could be used samed to fight corruption, construction of roads, underdevelopment, malnutrition, water problems, etc. Wishing Biya and co ever lasting life.
When the dust settles on this saga, it will be a textbook example of HOW NOT TO DO A REVOLUTION. A clique of extremist political dwarfs with selfish agendas turned a legitimate cause in to a tragedy for many families. Over a year of hapless buffoonery and nothing to show for it, apart from death and destruction. Families have been destroyed, kids have lost school time, businesses have taken a nose-dive…all because of the power-hungry greed of a bunch of ignoramuses. Those of us who proposed alternative paths were branded traitors, blacklegs and apologists for Biya. For the SCACUF fanatics you can only be for the secession pipe dream or for Biya: there can’t be a third way. But as we are finding out, the chickens are coming home to roost. And Muna and Balla are coming to the rescue. Irony?
This is how it happened in South Africa and there was confusion. But we are witnesses
