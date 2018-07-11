Kribi: Antwerp port and nine multinationals pre-qualified to replace Necotrans

Antwerp port and nine multinationals pre-qualified to replace Necotrans for the management of Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal

Business in Cameroon | The competition is tough to replace Necotrans (after the two-year transitory period) whose failure was declared in 2017 by Cameroonian authorities on the concession of Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal.

Indeed, the port authorities just published the list of companies pre-qualified after the restricted call to tender launched on March 12, 2018. On the list, there are notable groups such as Antwerp port (the leading port platform in Belgium and second largest in Europe), the Morrocan group Marsa and the International Container Terminal which paid its fees directly from Dubaï.

There are also Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company limited (Saudi Arabia), Sea Investment Afrique SA (Belgium), CDC et Transnet (South Africa), CAF Ship, Medlog SA (Belgium) and Agence de prestation maritime (Cameroon).

In the meantime, the multipurpose terminal is being managed by the Cameroonian consortium Kribi Polyvalent Multiple Operators (KPMO). This was officialized by Kribi autonomous port and KPMO via a two year sub-contracting agreement signed on July 9, 2018.