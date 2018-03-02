“KRIBI DEEP SEA PORT GOES OPERATIONAL OFFICIAL THIS FRIDAY”

CRTV The container terminal of the Kribi deep-sea port goes operational officially this Friday 2nd March 2018. The arrival of a cargo ship will mark the official putting in to function the terminal. Ahead of the event, the Cameroon National Shippers Council has organised a two day refresher course on international trade procedures in Cameroon’s sea ports.

Shippers, licensed brokers, freight forwarders, customs and other actors in the international business sector are taking part in the training.

The Director General of the National Shippers Council, Auguste Mbappe Penda told participants that a good knowledge on international procedures of clearance at ports will ease the arrival and clearance of cargo at the Kribi deep-sea port.

The training has been organised on the theme “foreign trade procedures in Cameroon’s Ports”. The training that opened this 1st March ends on March 2nd when a huge cargo ship is expected to duck at the cargo terminal of the Kribi deep-sea port.