Kribi port : Almost 40 ships accosted

Since the commissioning of Kribi port on March 2, 2018, about 40 ships have accosted there so far. “All the stopovers for the months of March have been realized. In April, 16 ships accosted at the port. In May, we expect 23. Soon, one ship will accost daily. This port will ease economic operators’ activities”, says Patrice Melom.

He added that on May 1, 2018, an enormous Vietnamese ship Cheng Kai loaded an exceptional volume of wood estimated at 10,000 m3 at the port.

In the same vein, Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT), operator of the port’s container terminal indicates that it has loaded, unloaded and transshipped about 20,000 containers since the launch. “Our goal is fluidity. We want an attractive port. We want to reduce the clearing time for a container to 24 hours and it is possible”, Philémon Mendo, director of KCT indicates.