Kumba D.O bans bike riders from reading newspaper stands

Journal du Cameroun | Commercial motor bike riders in Kumba, Meme Divisional of the South West Region of Cameroon are still to come to terms with the recent administrative fiat, placing an embargo on them from going close to the newspaper stand near the Kumba Central Police Station.

The administrative decision, signed by the Divisional Officer (DO) for Kumba I, Roger Safou, by extension barred the bike riders from reading newspapers in public.

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, the DO accompanied by armed security operatives stormed the newspaper stand to effect the administrative fiat.

During the January 11 impromptu visit to the newspaper stand, Safou further warned the bike riders to steer clear off the newspaper kiosk or the heavy arm of the law will descend on them.

“This Government action is not meant to deny you access to information, but avoid crowding in front of this newspaper stand,” he said.

When the commercial bikers, who had gathered in front of the kiosk saw the DO and the armed security operatives approaching the newspaper stand, most of them took to their heels and vamoosed.

Even though no apt explanation has been vouchsafed on the administrative fiat, political analysts are already extrapolating that the move is in line with measures taken by the Government to contain the socio-political upheavals that has been rocking major towns of the North West and South West Regions.

It should be recalled that this is not the first time the Meme administration has barred bikers from the Newspaper stand. When the Anglophone Crisis just broke out, the newspaper vendor, Calvain Djoukeu, was attacked by some disgruntled commercial bike riders for refusing to display newspapers on the stand.

The administration intervened and the newspapers were displayed but the bike riders were warned to stay away from the newspaper station. But the decision was never enforced.