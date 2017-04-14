Kumba: Government Delegate organizes march against the ghost town operation [+video]

(CRTV – April, 13th, 2017) In a solidarity march pass, the population of Kumba in Meme Division of the South West Region of Cameroon, has been expressing their denounciation of the on going ghost town operation which they say has paralysed the economic activities and inflicted a huge sufferings on the community.
The Bafaws are always like that, reason why they are living a Sowetolike
livestyle in that same K`town.
Careful with your generalization Joshua. Is Tabot Lawson a Bafaw man?
Next you noticed there were less than 500 people at that March.
Next a Government appointee (Government Delegate Nkelle) is pleading with parents? Since when did La Republique government understand that power belongs to the people so they have to plead?
Next an appointed Government delegate hands over a petition to another appointee (SDO) hahaha francophones have not understood that anglophones prefer to work with ELECTED people not APPOINTED people.
Nope! This is called “keeping up appearances” to paraphrase a popular British TV show. Delegate Nkelle Ngoh does what he has to do to play the part of the GRC but he does not mean it! Behind every Anglophone is a separatist. They genuinely want their country “Southern Cameroons” back in the face of neo-colonialism from Francafrique. The president knows it. Parliament knows it. Francophones know it.
Kumba has at least 4 mayors, a gov’t delegate, an SDO, a DO. We denounce this kind of administrative system in Southern Cameroon. Mr gov’t delegate is appointed and definitely represents the interests of his appointees. We want elected officials with finite mandates who are solely and 100% accountable to the population.
I didnt see the police harassing them, hope they where given permit to occupy the streets as they did.
That’s is a match for position in Biya’s government.
Crtv will hup on this and report but will not report the cops beating up people or violating human rights.
Only in SW u will see stuff like this, a SW man can easy be bought with a couple of 10000frs and a change of heart will be spontaneous.
The mafia has been ruling us for a long long time now, and here comes one of the appointed gang leaders, shamelessly seeking promotion to loot some more. Mafia delegate, not government delegate.
A strong message be sent to the Government delegate. This is not the time for so-called peace marches. He should stop the provocation.Any body who organanise peaceful march insupport of the govt be advised. Govt delegate work for la republic
Let them go and make this peaceful protest in Yaounde, when the UB students made a peaceful protest, they were brutalized and assulted by These same govt officials, idiots
Leadership presents fantastic opportunities and challenges; many persons seek the former, forgetting the latter. It is in difficult times like these that the ability to handle challenge emerges; team players avail themselves of the strength of the entire team but loners are overwhelmed by the magnitude of the challenge. Teamwork pays!
They are permitted to march becos they are singing the song that Yaounde loves to hear.Not up to 200 people during the march past. And some were forced to march,else they will lose their job in the Kumba city council.But let them give opportunity for people to march for federalism or seccession and they will see that the number of people that will come out to march will be 100 times greater than this 200 people who were forced to come and march.Colonial mentality cannot work in southern Cameroon.Power belongs to the people.And u cannot defeat a people in their own land.
no fight against your people. gov deleg. no to marches
How can they arrest this beggars from the C.P.D.M regime. I can see my uncle sweating and wiping his face with a handkerchief. If it was Southern Cameroon marching like this, hell will break lose on them. Bande des bandits en plain vie.
The population of kumba have shame dis useless CPDM clowns in Meme with a personal agenda to continue enriching themselves at the expense of the people just, like that former corrupt moron igbo man Cavin Nnoko Mbele, i dislike because of the disservice they’ve rendered for decades to the great people of kumba, dis clowns must be very disparate when they go around forcibly threatened council workers to go out & March or lose their jobs,Gendarmerie officers disguised in cilivian clothing hahaha showed how disconnected the regime from the people& is running of out of ideas to stop the revolution
Hahahaha This is just so pathetic.Everyone,including themselves knows this is CINEMA.Let them give permission for a free MARCH and they’ll see how K-Town will come out in numbers!!!
Only those who are part of the gohst town feel the pinch. As a Group we strike but at the end of the day you as an individual will have to see that you give food to your Kids, take them to Hospital, pay rents if you are renting, pay electricity and water bills. We all know that strikes and gohst town has not deprived everybody financailly. I have simple example. At the end of the civil severvants will quietly go for their salaries. What about private teachers? How is this Group and others that might be facing the identical Problem surviving? I am aware that sacrifice is needed but for how long
Come out clear !
Warum hast du Angst?…
decentralization means gov delegates SDO DOs and Governors will be sent or appointed from yde. mayors will be elected by the locals, then where is the democracy. W cameun need to wash their eyes.