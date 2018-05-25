Kupe-Muanenguba BAC students sit exams in Littoral Region as insecurity threats persists

Journal du Cameroun |

Students writing the 2018 session of the Baccalaureate Examination in some parts of Kupe-Muanenguba Division of the South West Region were reportedly forced to sit for the examination in Moungo Division of the Littoral Region because of security concerns in the area.

According to a source who spoke to Journalducameroun.com, administrative and education officials in the area had to move some accommodation centres to Loum in Moungo Division of the Littoral Region because of insecurity.

Many of them were scared that the gunmen who disrupted the 46th National Day celebrations in Kupe-Muanenguba will certainly stormed the examination accommodation centres and disrupt the conduct of the exams.

It would be recalled that the May 20th celebrations at the Kupe-Muanenguba Divisional headquarters, Bangem that were to commence at 9:00am only kicked-off at about 2:00pm and lasted for less than ten minutes, after deadly clashes erupted between Cameroon security operatives and the Ambazonia Defence Forces.

During the gun battle, the Mayor of Bangem, Simon Eku and his Second Deputy, Enongene Epie, were both kidnapped by the Restoration Forces.

The municipal authorities were kidnapped for spearheading activities to give the National Day celebration in Bangem the grandeur it deserved.

According to other reports that emerged, the municipal authorities were equally kidnapped for mobilising militants of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) to partake in the National Day festivities, despite repeated warnings from Amba Boys for the event to be roundly boycotted.

In a video released on social media, the abductors of the Mayor and his Deputy promised to free them after the National Day celebrations. However, over 96 hours later, the abducted municipal officials are still to regain their freedom.

It was in bid to prevent a similar situation that education stakeholders in synergy with the administrative authorities in Kupe-Muanenguba decided to move the examination centres to Moungo Division, after a turbulent 2017/2018 academic year.