Kylian Mbappe and Benoit Assou-Ekotto are having the most unlikely clash on Twitter

Dream Team FC | The Cameroon international has called out Mbappe for choosing to play for France but the youngster has shot right back
You can’t imagine that Kylian Mbappe and Benoit Assou-Ekotto cross paths too often.
Obviously other than when PSG are thumping Metz 5-1 in front of their own fans.
However, Assou-Ekotto took to Twitter to launch a public attack on Kylian Mbappe for choosing to play international football for France, his country of birth, instead of Cameroon where his father is from.
It’s kind of like me shouting at Wilfired Zaha for choosing Ivory Coast over England.
Spurs’ fans favourite left-back, who notoriously said he only plays football for the money, has slammed PSG’s youngster for snubbing Cameroon.
The Metz defender has 24 appearances with zero goals for the Indomitable Lions and of course he would love a player of Mbappe’s quality to join him on the international stage.
The pair do have a little bit of history with Assou-Ekotto being sent off for a challenge on Mbappe in Ligue 1 earlier this season.
And in a heated post to his Twitter account, Assou-Ekotto made a barbed dig at Mbappe for his choice.
ces joueurs européens d’origine africaine qui tiennent l’Afrique dans leur cœur et qui veulent aider le sport africain bla bla bla tout en s’empressant de jouer pour une sélection européenne vous me faites doucement rire… mais ça fait bien les bonnes causes…#?
— Benoit Assou-Ekotto (@AssouEkotto) February 21, 2018
“These European players of African descent who hold Africa in their hearts and who want to help African sport blah blah blah while eager to play for a European selection you make me softly laugh… but it makes good causes,”
the post reads.
And to top it off he has even thrown in a violin emoji.
Shots fired.
However, Mbappe had the perfect response to the 33-year-old.
Ces joueurs africains qui tiennent l’Afrique dans leurs cœurs et qui veulent aider le sport africain bla-bla-bla bla tout en se battant avec un coéquipier sur la scène internationale en 2014….
Vous me faites doucement rire…mais ça ce sont vos valeurs ? @AssouEkotto pic.twitter.com/cHYqErga7e
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 23, 2018
“These African players who hold Africa in their hearts and want to help African sport blah-blah-blah blah while fighting with a teammate on the international scene in 2014…. You make me softly laugh… but these are your values,”
the 19-year-old hitman retorted.
he is of course referring to the unforgettable moment when Assou-Ekotto headbutted his international teammate Benjamin Moukandjo at the 2014 World Cup.
The question of international decisions is always a tricky one, the country you have grown up in v the country of your heritage.
But if Mbappe was thinking about possibly lifting the Jules Rimet trophy one day, he probably made the right call with France.
Firstly, Cameroon didn’t qualify for Russia, and France are definitely one of the favourites for the tournament.
Good luck Kylian.
Frogs will always remain frogs. Whether croaking, hibernating, gestating or swallowing insects. They are all frogs.
If all the indomitable lions have their of way of playing with a european team,they will do right away.Most of those foreign born players who play for Africa do so because it wasn’t possible to join a european team.Wilfred Saha will tell you more
Etoo, Mboma , Etame just to name those, said no to them. Stop saying bst!
What hi our is there in fighting for a country that is essentially a failed state?
None whatsoever. Mbappe brings more honor to whatever is left of the Cameroonian Identity than Assou Ekotto who felt that fighting a team mate in national TV is how to build a nation.
Why am I not surprised? This is the way of Larepublique. Nation wreckers.
Dis banga smoker Ekotto na Ras Metuge Kind and yi dey like dat effeminate refugee for Germany Zam Zam, wey yi di start beat yi chest about how yi deny for join mov’t , like sey some man stupid for go di find former maquisard for solicit help from.
You dong join wrong side of HISTORY. Go lick ya wounds then drink mimbo.
Na Assou dat, metis pickin wey yi love yi Kontri sotehhhh, despite all. But, bad bellé man liké you hate ya own Kontri wey yi gee all ting for dis grong. Daso da book we know’am so, how many Africans dem know’am liké we?
Ah suffer injustice for wa Kontri pass you, FYI.
Ungrateful yokel…
Tell me the injustice you sufferam, maqui! Na yi meik you bi de rejoice sey Bir dem don reach SW for kill? Na your own way dat for correct the injustice? Bad belle man! We know you and we di put you for your place!
Right zamzam
Id say 95% of forigeners worldwide know Cameroon because of football and most european teams wouldnt be getting results without african players,dont mean to be racist here.So the choice for a footballer is playing with your African national team before any other nation otherwise your just proping up a unrealistic win for the other nation .
However headbutting on the pitch ,especially when representing the nation was rediculous ,he can hardly be telling Mbappe what to do.
A Cameroonian choosing France over Cameroon is like a Jew choosing Nazi Germany over Israel considering what the French did and are doing to Cameroon. Fighting your team mate on the pitch is nothing compared to that. Don’t let the white man who wrote this article deceive you for all they do is exploit Africans. I have never heard a western journalist call Umtiti a cameroonian-born French man but they make sure they always name the country of birth of any African player born in Europe playing for an African country.