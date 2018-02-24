Kylian Mbappe and Benoit Assou-Ekotto are having the most unlikely clash on Twitter

Dream Team FC | The Cameroon international has called out Mbappe for choosing to play for France but the youngster has shot right back

You can’t imagine that Kylian Mbappe and Benoit Assou-Ekotto cross paths too often.

Obviously other than when PSG are thumping Metz 5-1 in front of their own fans.

However, Assou-Ekotto took to Twitter to launch a public attack on Kylian Mbappe for choosing to play international football for France, his country of birth, instead of Cameroon where his father is from.

It’s kind of like me shouting at Wilfired Zaha for choosing Ivory Coast over England.



Spurs’ fans favourite left-back, who notoriously said he only plays football for the money, has slammed PSG’s youngster for snubbing Cameroon.

The Metz defender has 24 appearances with zero goals for the Indomitable Lions and of course he would love a player of Mbappe’s quality to join him on the international stage.

The pair do have a little bit of history with Assou-Ekotto being sent off for a challenge on Mbappe in Ligue 1 earlier this season.

And in a heated post to his Twitter account, Assou-Ekotto made a barbed dig at Mbappe for his choice.

ces joueurs européens d’origine africaine qui tiennent l’Afrique dans leur cœur et qui veulent aider le sport africain bla bla bla tout en s’empressant de jouer pour une sélection européenne vous me faites doucement rire… mais ça fait bien les bonnes causes…#? — Benoit Assou-Ekotto (@AssouEkotto) February 21, 2018

“These European players of African descent who hold Africa in their hearts and who want to help African sport blah blah blah while eager to play for a European selection you make me softly laugh… but it makes good causes,”

the post reads.

And to top it off he has even thrown in a violin emoji.

Shots fired.

However, Mbappe had the perfect response to the 33-year-old.

Ces joueurs africains qui tiennent l’Afrique dans leurs cœurs et qui veulent aider le sport africain bla-bla-bla bla tout en se battant avec un coéquipier sur la scène internationale en 2014….

Vous me faites doucement rire…mais ça ce sont vos valeurs ? @AssouEkotto pic.twitter.com/cHYqErga7e — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 23, 2018

“These African players who hold Africa in their hearts and want to help African sport blah-blah-blah blah while fighting with a teammate on the international scene in 2014…. You make me softly laugh… but these are your values,”

the 19-year-old hitman retorted.

he is of course referring to the unforgettable moment when Assou-Ekotto headbutted his international teammate Benjamin Moukandjo at the 2014 World Cup.

The question of international decisions is always a tricky one, the country you have grown up in v the country of your heritage.

But if Mbappe was thinking about possibly lifting the Jules Rimet trophy one day, he probably made the right call with France.

Firstly, Cameroon didn’t qualify for Russia, and France are definitely one of the favourites for the tournament.

Good luck Kylian.