La mission économique du Cameroun en Chine annulée (officiel)

APAnews | La mission économique du Cameroun en Chine, prévue à Beijing en marge de la visite d’État du président Biya dans ce pays du 22 au 24 mars, a été annulée selon un courrier adressé aux participants par le ministère de l’Économie, du Plan et de l’Aménagement du territoire (MINEPAT) et dont APA a reçu copie mardi.
Laconique à souhait, la correspondance exprime le «profond regret» de cette administration à l’ensemble des organisations patronales et chambres consulaires ayant joué un rôle important dans le cadre de la mobilisation de leurs membres, «mais surtout ces membres eux-mêmes qui n’ont pas hésité un instant à marquer leur intérêt à participer audit forum».
«Cependant, ajoute le courrier dont l’auteur, identifié comme le conseiller technique numéro 4 du MINEPAT, nous vous informons que nous ignorons les raisons de cette annulation et pensons, si nécessaire, vous communiquer ultérieurement les motifs qui ont entraîné l’annulation immédiate du forum de Beijing pourtant ayant reçu préalablement le haut quitus de la présidence de la République.»
Selon la liste rendue publique à cet effet par la présidence de la République, ce sont au total 115 opérateurs économiques camerounais, tous secteurs confondus, qui devaient faire le voyage de la Chine.
La Chine est actuellement le premier partenaire commercial du Cameroun, pays qui est aussi le deuxième grand bénéficiaire africain des financements de l’Empire du milieu, avec un volume des échanges commerciaux bilatéraux ayant atteint un peu plus de 1510,15 milliards FCFA en 2015.
Selon la Conférence des Nations unies sur le commerce et le développement (CNUCED), entre 2000 et 2014, le Cameroun a capté 2750 milliards FCFA d’investissements directs étrangers (IDE), dont 1850 milliards FCFA provenant de la Chine, représentant environ 67% des IDE au Cameroun et faisant ainsi de la Chine le premier investisseur au Cameroun.
Whenever Mohammed cannot go up the Mountain, the Mountain comes down to Mohammed. Whenever Cameroonians cannot go to China, China naturally comes to Cameroon.
So in this exciting exchange involving 2750 billions of Chinese investment with no figure provided for Cameroon’s and nothing said about Balance of Payment figure, we are left wondering…..are we losing, gaining or striking parity?
Can the SUMMIT alone strike parity?
Ops!!!
Why the last minute cancellation for business Giants? Coming shortly after a similar last minute cancellation of an international cycling race, does this not set a less glamorous picture for doing business in the Golden Triangle?
Cycling race “annulée”
Economic forum “annulée”
Soon it will be AFCON “annulée”
The telling signs are there for doubting Thomases to see: LRC is in dire straight of liquid cash.
The UNWINNABLE is already taking its toll.
Fighting a war is very expensive. The US has budget deficits because of wars.
The Highly Indebted Poor Country ( HIPC ) will sooner than later realize that wars cost money. Creditors will soon refuse to lend money because of the danger of bad debts
Biya singlehandedly started the war. However, Biya cannot stop the war singlehandedly. The opinion of SC must be sought to stop the war.
the leaders of SC are warlords because LRC has arrested and compromised all moderate rulers.
Dr. Ayaba will NEVER agree to stop the war ON BIYA’S TERMS.
The war will take years or decade
Dictator Biya is now trapped.
Paul Biya is a prisoner of his own arrogance, FOOLISH policies and appetite for eternal power. He is unable to free himself and SC from himself.
He has made many promises he cannot fulfil. He has sworn that the FORM OF THE STATE IS A NO-GO-AREA. He can only fulfil this promise after killing 8 million Southern Cameroonians.
Now that Biya’s war has started, Southern Cameroonians should stop begging for dialogue. LRC will benefit more from a genuine dialogue than SC. Southern Cameroonians should concentrate on supporting our Restoration Forces FINANCIALLY. LRC can NEVER EVER defeat us in the land of our ancestors
The war will decide the fate of that God-forsaken INFORMAL COHABITATION
The war continues…
@Mvomeka, We can not surrender just because people are dying etc. We can surrender,
because our demands have met our satisfaction. Remember, that we have been a peace
loving people, very hospitable etc. not to merit a declaration of war from the president
because we say we want equal opportunities.
Whenever anyone feels discouraged or disappointed for one reason or the other, the mind
should be taken to similar examples in Africa and the world over.
Contributions, oh yes contributions to fund the struggle and statehood, should be our only
everything now. This is the only and best target. It happened to others and they succeeded,
why not SC? Don`t look at time, it is still early, but we have done much and there is no
room for any stopping. Our resolve is strong enough and high.