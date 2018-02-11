La région camerounaise du Nord-Ouest de nouveau sous couvre-feu

APAnews | Le gouverneur de la région camerounaise du Nord-Ouest, Adolphe Lélé Lafrique, a instauré un couvre-feu d’une semaine, éventuellement renouvelable dans sa zone de compétence, en raison des «dispositions sécuritaires spéciales» liées aux revendications sécessionnistes anglophones.
Pendant cette période, les mouvements des personnes et des biens sont strictement interdits de 20 heures à 6 heures du matin, la circulation des motocyclettes est «complètement» suspendue de même que tous les débits des boissons, les snack-bars et les boîtes de nuit resteront fermés.
L’autorité administrative, qui a déjà eu à décréter, de manière par ailleurs très peu suivie, la même mesure en une année, a mis en garde tout contrevenant à ces mesures, qui sera punie selon les lois en vigueur.
Cette mesure, note-t-on, intervient alors que l’escalade de violence, entamée voici plus d’un an, a pris une nouvelle dimension dans les régions anglophones Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, où des assauts attribués aux activistes de la sécession du Cameroun font chaque jour des victimes aussi bien chez les civils que dans les rangs des forces de défense et de sécurité.
Dans son traditionnel message radiotélévisé à la jeunesse, samedi, le président Biya a pour sa part déclaré que «la situation se stabilise dans le Sud-Ouest et le Nord-Ouest», toute chose qui devrait «permettre à la Commission pour la promotion du bilinguisme et du multiculturalisme de s’attaquer au cœur du problème».
The president is even telling lies and claiming life is normal in southern cameroon.He is not even willing to dialogue with his brothers and sisters from southern Cameroon- causing the people to feel they are not heard ..Why are we so stupid?..How can you as leader of a nation ignore 8 Million people ?.Why has there been no dialogue?,because the government knows the people are telling the truth?..because the government is not ready and has no solution?..Because they know and are guilty of the killings?..
Is sending the military the best answer?..
Is killing and raping the answer to the revolution?
Is cameroon one and indivisible?..
Then go to the table and talk to your brothers and sisters…
We will kill all terrorists the UN,EU,AU, international shitty group, woman like watch or whatsoever will never stop us cause no serious coutry can stand by terrorists and when idiocy becomes regional the whip remains the only serum.
not in a civilized world Bros..If you are a real man, you dont govern with a whip..you talk and convince your people..
When you cant deliver, and know you have failed, then barbarism, rape and torture is then the only alternative..It has never worked in modern society and will never work in cameroon..
What is the key to prosperity and economic growth?..Good governance, innovation and good economic policies..
Do we have them in place?..No..
Do we have a plan in action?..No..
Why is the army in those areas?..Because the government know they dont have any action in place..
Do you know that stealing the peoples money by the Ministers in power is high class terrorism?..
Why ?..many die because of no hospitals, drugs and bad roads….
They should be killed before SISSIKO if we are honest
Ambazizi are not fools but cursed.
“Couvre-feu” or not, the war is UNWINNABLE:
1. Fighting is taking place on multiple battlefields
2. The terrorists soldiers have started complaining about nourriture and per diem
3. The negative financial incidence of this foolish war is credible and compelling
4. casualties of the terrorist soldiers from LRC are increasing astronomically. That is why public display of corpses and medal decorations have disappeared from the war plan of LRC.
“Trois gendarmes ont été tués dimanche à Kembong, dans la région camerounaise anglophone du Sud-Ouest, où l’armée mène des opérations suite à des informations portant sur des “attaques imminentes” de sécessionnistes.”
NO DIALOGUE WITH LRC TERRORISTS
The war should resolve the Anglophone Question once and for all.
so with your brothers and sisters ,you dont talk?..
Instead you declare war on them?
Call them terrorist?
and after the war what next?..
Who is the winner of such a war?..
What happens after?..There is then Peace?..
Its very shameful to see a civilized nation acting so barbaric against its own people in 2018..
Dont forget :- it all started about 2 years ago because teachers and lawyers complained…
Did i say complained?..Yes they complained and wanted a cameron where there should be equal rights and justice..What was the answer?..Humiliation, beatings, rape or a primitive show of force..
The King of kings in yaounde is not use to complains..he love slaves who only answer yes sir..
Where are we today?..In war…And we seem to think its ok?
Poor news reporting is not helping matters. The people are given a distorted view of what is happening. Why would a credible news reporter of a football match tell only the goals scored by one side? Military officials have been killed; so also have civilians in the many theaters of the war. Why the unexplained silence of those extradited from Nigeria to Cameroon?