Landry N’Guemo reveals how he’s been frozen out at Kayserispor

Cameroon midfielder Landry N’Guemo has revealed his difficult situation in Turkey, where he doesn’t know why he has been deemed surplus to requirements at Kayserispor.

The former Bordeaux man joined the Anatolian Star from Akhisar Belediyespor on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January, having previously represented Celtic, Saint-Etienne and Nancy.

However, in a recent interview with Foot Mercato, the 31-year-old has shed light on how he has been ostracised from the first team and made to train away from the first team.

“I restarted training with Kayserispor as normal, but overnight the club chiefs let me know that I needed to find another club and they put me apart from the first team,” the midfielder began. “I still have two years left on my contract.

“Today, I’m still training to keep my physical fitness with a group separate from the first team, which also includes [Comorian and former Toulouse keeper] Ali Ahamada,” he continued. “This situation has been going on for two months.”

The Yaounde-born defensive midfielder has represented the Indomitable Lions at two World Cups, and also featured for the Central Africans at the 2008 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

“I’ve spoken with the current coach, but it’s not up to him to make the decision about my return to the first team,” N’Guemo continued. “Our conversation went well, but the chiefs have made it known that I need to find a new escape route, without giving me the chance to play.

“You know, things are strange in Turkey.”

As well as N’Guemo and Ahamada, there is a considerable African contingent at Kayserispor, with Asamoah Gyan, Ryan Mendes, Stephane Badji and Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik also on the club’s books.

“I have to find…a way to end my contract,” N’Guemo added. “They have to respect it because I still have two years left.

“We have a few months in which we can find a solution, but either I need to return to the squad or I go elsewhere. For the time being, nothing is on the horizon as the transfer window is closed, we’re waiting until January to discuss with the [club] management.

“From my point of view, I have to do all I can to be fit,” he concluded. “That’s my only focus.”

