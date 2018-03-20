Last Honours for Pierre De Moussy

Cameroon Tribune | He was made knight of the national Order of Valour posthumously by the Minister of Arts and Culture during the requiem mass on Saturday in Douala.

The remains of late Moussi Pierre or better still Pierre de Moussy, who died on January 26th 2018 in Switzerland after a protracted illness, were finally laid to rest at the ‘Bois de singes’ cemetery in Douala on Saturday March 17th.

Prior to the burial, a requiem church service was held in his honour at the courtyard of the College Alfred Saker in Douala with the Minister of Arts and Culture, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi in attendance.

The Minister on behalf of the Head of State elevated Moussi Pierre to the rank of knight of the National Order of Valour posthumously and given military honours by a squad of 12 gendarmes.

In his eulogy, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said Pierre de Moussy was a musical icon and one of the flag bearers of makossa in the 80s whose popularity went beyond the national boundaries. He said Pierre de Moussy is dead but lives on through his works.

He thanked all those who worked hard for the repatriation of his corpse to Cameroon. Other speakers included Aladji Touré who read a message on behalf of musicians.

Born in 1953 in Ndogkoko-Yabassi, Pierre de Moussy rose to the limelight in 1981 when he released his first album ‘Ka konka, jomba jomba’. But he hit the top of the charts in 1984 with his hit tune ‘ndolo l’amour.

He sang about love, sorrow, euphoria, hope and societal issues like gossiping such as in the song ‘Radio trottoir’ Together with his peers Dina Bell, Moni bile and Ben Decca where he was lead singer and women answered the chorus.

Though he released more than thirty songs, his most popular songs are “Ebol’a radar”, “Mbengue nye bobe”, “Radio”, “Na wom-wom”, “Ndolo l’amour”, “Deuxième bureau”, “Reviens-moi Fatimatou”, “Douala city”, “C’est ma wa”, “A no di joss” and “Zero amour”.

A handful of artistes were present prominent among whom were Salle John, Marco Mbella, Ekambi Brilliant, Charly Nelle.