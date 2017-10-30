Le domicile familial de Me Agbor Balla incendiÃ©

Lâ€™incendie a Ã©tÃ© dÃ©clarÃ© vers deux heures du matin, le dimanche 29 octobre 2017.
La rÃ©sidence familiale de Me Felix Nkongho Agbor Balla a Ã©tÃ© incendiÃ©e le dimanche 29 octobre.
Les flammes se seraient dÃ©clenchÃ©es vers deux heures du matin, Ã BakwellÃ©, son village, dans la rÃ©gion du Sud-Ouest. Le voisinage a dÃ» intervenir pour stopper le feu, qui a eu le temps dâ€™endommager une partie de la maison.
Aucune perte en vie humaine nâ€™a Ã©tÃ© dÃ©clarÃ©e.
Une main criminelle pourrait Ãªtre Ã lâ€™origine de cet incendie survenu alors que le leader de la contestation anglophone se trouve Ã Londres.
Certains y voient des reprÃ©sailles Ã la rÃ©action de lâ€™avocat qui, interviewÃ© par la chaÃ®ne BBC le 25 octobre dernier, a appelÃ© Ã la reprise des cours dans les rÃ©gions anglophones.
Â« Lorsque la grÃ¨ve a Ã©tÃ© lancÃ© dans les Ã©coles, câ€™Ã©tait supposÃ© Ãªtre une mesure Ã court terme, pour attirer lâ€™attention du gouvernement.
Et je pense quâ€™il est temps pour les enfants de retourner Ã lâ€™Ã©cole Â», a dÃ©clarÃ© Me Felix Nkongho Agbor Balla.
Ambazombians ne sont que des terroristes. Balla a des revendications logiques , voila qu ils se retournent contre lui .
yes i am agree with you my dear a terrorist organization
These are very trying times. Our citizens should be reasonable in what they ask. Why subject a legal practitioner to matters of pedagogy instead of legal practice, his area of competence and concern?
And if this were someone’s dirty trick to use Felix Agbor Nkongho against Julius Ayuk Tabe, the way Simon Achidi Achu was pitted against his fellow Santa citizen, John Fru Ndi, would it not have been better to get the twosome on the same page for a middle of the road solution?
Ni John, when i read from you I just go to sleep for a while. You are very intelligent and you see things so well.
Lets see what happens as the struggle continues. Trying times indeed.
The science of politics is not your area of competence; yet you keep on struggling to dabble in things that you barely understand. Rather than stay in the lab and search for answers to solve a fundamental health torment like malaria, you suddenly have become transformed into this omniscient technocratic scholar of politics and statecraft that is mentoring and councelling the entire nation on policy-making, peace-building, cooperation, and even the geopolitics of nation-building. You are actually very smart!
Stay in the lab and avoid dabbling in issues of statecraft. Start by doing this, and avoid being the conceited and pompous old prig that questions why a legal practitioner is subjected to matters of pedagogy; oblivious of the fact that legal practitioners do also serve in academia!
AT what point you this old man start owning your actions ? At your age you were supposed to be the voice of the reason .but no being a reasonable a person is asking you too much,it is beyond your reach what a shame , that you really thought small parasites could break this country . Wake up from your slumber or die like rats. There wonâ€™t be any discussion on secession or federalism you parasites have sent us 100 years backwards now even Biya and the next president wonâ€™t even look on your side . You dug your own graves and we shall put you inside .
Try French, the slave master’s lingo. Those who understand it will at least get a hint of what you are trying to say.
That is certainly not how to go about the struggle. I thoroughly do condemn this act of of what borders on insane vandalism.
This is not at ALL helpful to the struggle for equality Anglophones are engaged in.
Direct your accusations to the blood thirsty dishonest LRC thugs doing everything to retain illegal power. They are guilty of this arson.
Quand on sait combien d’efforts finaciers et sacrifices il faut pour batir une villa, et que des vandals viennent mettre tout a ras en quelques minutes!
Ceci est le travail de Sisikou Kirikou le grand bandit de chemin.
Son tour arrivera, 99 jours pour le bandit et 1 seul jour pour la loi.
This afternoon three journalists were declared not guilty and set free by the Yaounde military tribunal, after three years of being in prison on charges concocted and foisted on them by someone. They lost three years of their freedom!
Do you think there is a lesson for you in their plight? Have you any basis for so glibly and gleefully describing this citizen as a highway robber? Or do you just enjoy narcissism and false witnessing?
Who told you all those journalists were in prison? What are you even talking about?
To whom is it a secret that the said robber is a killer?
Leave politics for some of us and take care of those lab rats—you may convert them into kahti-kahti if you feel that bored…
il le mÃ©rite ce n’est que le dÃ©but.
cameroon its one for those who are not happy go back to Nigeria i am sicking for those who call themselves francophone or anglophone at the end those language belong to nobody period. Such as its the white man language we are speaking .
Black men will never learn for other countries mistake.
UN will not help
uk will not help
france will not help
africa communities will not help
instead to think forward we always fight between us special in Africa general .
federal or la republic will not work we need to learn how to leave together , i know someone will said nigeria.
Does federal willing working in Nigeria pls someone need to check Nigeria history .
The price of `over sabi`. He refused to identify with his people.
No regrets. This is just the begining. Others should learn.