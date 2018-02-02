Le HCR dénonce l’extradition du Nigeria de militants séparatistes [+audio]

RFI | Le Haut-Commissariat des Nations unies pour les réfugiés se dit très préoccupé par l’extradition des 47 militants séparatistes camerounais.
Tous interpellés au Nigeria, ils ont été transférés à Yaoundé il y a quelques jours. Parmi eux se trouvent notamment le président et plusieurs cadres de la République autoproclamée d’Ambazonie, des militants sécessionnistes de l’ouest anglophone du Cameroun. Mais pour Romain Desclous, porte-parole du HCR en Afrique de l’Ouest, cette extradition est une violation du principe de non-refoulement.
47 individus, ressortissants camerounais, qui avaient pour certains déposé une demande d’asile, ont été remis aux autorités camerounaises, ce qui correspond pour nous à un retour forcé, car cela n’était pas leur souhait. Ce sont des personnes qui ont demandé l’asile dans un pays qui était en train d’étudier leur cas, voire pour certains l’avaient déjà reçu et qui se retrouvent de fait remis aux autorités qu’ils fuyaient. On ne refoule pas les personnes qui demandent l’asile.
