Le premier lot des 500.000 ordinateurs promis aux étudiants par Paul Biya est arrivé

La cargaison a été réceptionnée ce 22 décembre par le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur.
Le premier lot du premier contingent des 500.000 ordinateurs promis par le chef de l’Etat aux étudiants camerounais est arrivé ce 22 décembre 2017. Le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur, Jacques Fame Ndongo, s’est rendu à l’aéroport pour réceptionner cette cargaison. Elle est arrivée aux alentours de 4h30.
Dans un communiqué publié par ses services le 21 décembre, le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur précise que ce premier lot comprend 40.000 ordinateurs. Un second lot de 40.000 ordinateurs est attendu le dimanche 24 décembre, ce qui devrait porter à 80.000, le total des ordinateurs reçus dans cette première vague.
Ces ordinateurs, fabriqués en république populaire de Chine, portent les initiales PB. Ils ont chacun un système d’exploitation Windows, offert par l’entreprise américaine Microsoft, au prix symbolique d’un dollar US (soit environ 553 francs CFA) par ordinateur.
Le ministre Jacques Fame Ndongo affirme que la fabrication du deuxième contingent de 100.000 ordinateurs a commencé lundi dernier à Shenzen, en Chine. Ils seront acheminés au fur et à mesure au Cameroun, au cours des prochains mois. A terme, les 500.000 ordinateurs promis par Paul Biya devraient être tous livrés au plus tard fin de juin 2018.
En rappel, le projet « un étudiant, un ordinateur » est l’une des actions du «plan spécial jeunes», annoncé le 10 février 2016 par le président Paul Biya. Il rentre dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre du programme «e-national higher education», destiné à généraliser l’usage des technologies de l’information et de la communication auprès de la population estudiantine du Cameroun.
Higher Education Minister receives first consignment of laptops for university students in Cameroon.
40.000 laptops arrived this morning pic.twitter.com/gniep7wbZH
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) December 22, 2017
This Chinese computer is a typical example of a misplaced priority. Nothing more nothing less.
Biya’s Island of Peace still leaves much to be deserved: Child malnutrition, insecurity, poor infrastructure, scarcity of potable water, poorly furnished hospitals, refuse-infested, beaches, etc.
It is self-evident that this Dictator is completely out of touch with his own People:
Biya’s so-called “Island of Peace” BOROWED 75 billion FCFA from China to buy 500.000 toy computers from China. A country that intends to emerge by 2035 would have asked the Chinese to bring the parts to LRC and teach the people how to assemble the computers.
Dictator Biya has the proven track record of making foolish decisions. The decision to buy 2018 election bribe computers for students is one of such foolish decisions. He indebted his own country while creating jobs for the Chinese. BTW, computers are not the priorities for students. 70 billion FCFA would have built residential hostels for students or equipped the labs in the universities or exempted the students from paying the 50.000 FCFA for a few years. Computers become obsolete very fast. A MISPLACED PRIORITY BY BIYA.
…BORROWED…
Register your name to pick up one of these scraps,and you have just voted for biya in the 2018 elections in lrc.
From the video, I can conclude that what the minister is proudly displaying is a Chromebook and not a laptop. Chromebooks make broad use of the Cloud. A Chromebook is predominantly intended to be used while connected to the Internet, and I wonder how many students can afford internet connections.
This has been nothing but a political and illogical priority. Sooner or later, we shall find these gadgets in the open market, sold by the very students it’s supposed to benefit.
Sham of a country.
China manufactures for the US as well as for Cameroon and many other consumers. Whereas the US can hold China accountable for the quality of its products, the Cameroonian consumer of Chinese goods (cell phones, for example) is helplessly left to toy with poor quality products.
Receiving the laptops is fine. But holding China to live up to the required specifications is even better. The students cannot do this without government muscle!!!!!!!!!
Forget the customer care, who uses this outdated piece of device theses days?
That thing na trash and what a shame to give Uni students such a toy.Thats a toy meant for kids to play games at home.Nawao nawah for Cameroon sef.One day e go better .
2018 elections near…thieves
Damn n his initials on the laptops…. PB, Paul Biya.