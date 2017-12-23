Le premier lot des 500.000 ordinateurs promis aux étudiants par Paul Biya est arrivé

La cargaison a été réceptionnée ce 22 décembre par le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur.

Le premier lot du premier contingent des 500.000 ordinateurs promis par le chef de l’Etat aux étudiants camerounais est arrivé ce 22 décembre 2017. Le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur, Jacques Fame Ndongo, s’est rendu à l’aéroport pour réceptionner cette cargaison. Elle est arrivée aux alentours de 4h30.



Dans un communiqué publié par ses services le 21 décembre, le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur précise que ce premier lot comprend 40.000 ordinateurs. Un second lot de 40.000 ordinateurs est attendu le dimanche 24 décembre, ce qui devrait porter à 80.000, le total des ordinateurs reçus dans cette première vague.

Ces ordinateurs, fabriqués en république populaire de Chine, portent les initiales PB. Ils ont chacun un système d’exploitation Windows, offert par l’entreprise américaine Microsoft, au prix symbolique d’un dollar US (soit environ 553 francs CFA) par ordinateur.

Le ministre Jacques Fame Ndongo affirme que la fabrication du deuxième contingent de 100.000 ordinateurs a commencé lundi dernier à Shenzen, en Chine. Ils seront acheminés au fur et à mesure au Cameroun, au cours des prochains mois. A terme, les 500.000 ordinateurs promis par Paul Biya devraient être tous livrés au plus tard fin de juin 2018.

En rappel, le projet « un étudiant, un ordinateur » est l’une des actions du «plan spécial jeunes», annoncé le 10 février 2016 par le président Paul Biya. Il rentre dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre du programme «e-national higher education», destiné à généraliser l’usage des technologies de l’information et de la communication auprès de la population estudiantine du Cameroun.

Higher Education Minister receives first consignment of laptops for university students in Cameroon.

40.000 laptops arrived this morning pic.twitter.com/gniep7wbZH

— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) December 22, 2017