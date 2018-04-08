Le sélectionneur des Lions indomptables contre les appels à candidature pour sa succession

L’entraîneur par intérim de la sélection «A» de football du Cameroun, Alexandre Belinga, a dit son opposition à la logique d’appels à candidature pour le recrutement d’un sélectionneur des «Lions indomptables».
S’exprimant dimanche dans les médias locaux, il a estimé qu’une telle approche, qui justifie par ailleurs sa décision de ne pas présenter sa candidature, était biaisée dès lors que c’est aux postulants que la fédération (FECAFOOT) exige un plan de travail.
«C’est la fédération qui a un projet, pas un entraîneur qui vient avec un projet dans une fédération. A partir de son projet, la fédération voit le technicien qui a le profil pour porter ce projet. C’est comme cela que les choses se font. Je ne peux pas être un Camerounais et aller imposer un projet à la Fédération ivoirienne de football, par exemple», a-t-il dit.
Se disant totalement opposé à l’appel à candidatures lancé par le Comité de normalisation de la FECAFOOT, Alexandre Belinga annonce qu’il ne fera «plus partie de l’encadrement technique des ‘’Lions Indomptables’’, dès lors que l’instance fédéral aura trouvé un titulaire pour le poste.
Rappelant que c’est la 2ème fois qu’il assure l’intérim sur le banc de touche de l’équipe nationale du Cameroun, le technicien local déclare que «c’est la dernière fois» et «la fois de trop».
M. Belinga, dont la formation a en outre battu le Koweït (2-0), en amical le 25 mars, a été nommé à titre provisoire à la tête de la sélection en début mars dernier pour remplacer le Belge Hugo Boss, dont le Cameroun n’a pas souhaité renouveler le contrat arrivé à expiration en fin février.
L’appel, lancé ensuite par la FECAFOOT, s’est soldé au terme de la date de clôture de dépôt des candidatures, par 12 propositions : le Galois John Toshak, le Portugais Carlos Queiroz, le Franco-congolais Claude Makelele Sinda, les Français Willy Sagnol, Didier Six, Philippe Troussier, Hubert Velud, Alain Giresse et Pierre Marie Lechantre, ainsi que les Camerounais Dieudonné Nke, Bonaventure Djonkep et Jean Paul Akono.
I Stand With Alexandre Belinga! You Cannot Use Him and Dump Him like you did in the Past! We Need a Cameroonian Coach.
Alexandre Belinga (born in 25 August 1962), is a Cameroonian football coach who once coached the Cameroonian national team.Date of birth 25 August 1962 (age 55) , Cameroonian. managed Cameroon 2015–2016.
Born August 25, 1962, Belinga was a former Thunderball Kalara Club player from Yaoundé in the 80s. With the national team, he played three international matches at the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship in Australia. match lost by Cameroon against England 2 – 0.
Then, after her stay at the INJS, Belinga coached several clubs at several levels of the departmental league (D4) in D1. Belinga has trained in turn Tax Yaounde (finalist of the national cup), Sable de Batié, Fovu de Baham, Unisport of Haut-Nkam and Les Astres de Douala with Richard Towa as technical director of the club. On the national chessboard therefore, Alexandre Belinga has long rolled his hump west where he led the technical bench of three elite clubs (Sable, Fovu, Unisport) from this region of Cameroon.
Alexandre BELINGA also rolled on the technical bench of age-class lions up to A ‘lions.
Alexandre BELINGA is a man with a strong personality. “The day I’m the head coach of the lions, I’ll choose the way I communicate, you know me, I’m not someone who chews his words,” said the one who was then an assistant coach of the lions. It was on the occasion of the match Unisport of Haut-Nkam and the Astres of Douala (0-0) which took place on May 25, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium of Bafang (17th day of theLeague)
It’s time for us to stand up against these old fools who still think the white man is superior. People should protest and insist of a Cameroonian coach. The Latin Americans all have coaches from their countries. They don’t suffer from any inferiority complex like some of our leaders. These old fools who don’t want to hand over to the younger generation still think of their colonial masters as superior and thus the whites being superior to the blacks. We really need change in this country and its through unity we can achieve this. Biya and his cronies are all servants of their colonial master and their mentality will never change. We have to take them out for any change to occur in order for us to benefit from our resources and talent. A foreigner can never love our country more than us.
Amen my brother! The time is Now!
bobjazz,how do you want to go about it? if it is through election count me out
The idea of turning to a foreign coach was to solve the problem of ETHNOCENTRISM early in the game. Unfortunately in solving that problem it generated another which has come to stay.
Cameroonians have to rise above their negative tribal instincts and appoint meritorious talents from other tribes. Cameroonians need to rise above the Boko Haram Complex!