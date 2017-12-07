L’écrivain qui menace de tuer le président Biya est porté disparu

Koaci | Jeudi 7 Décembre 2017- Patrice Nganang écrivain camerounais installé aux Etats-Unis, en visite dans les régions du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, est porté disparu depuis mercredi soir, apprend-on de ses proches ce jeudi.
Ses contacts sur place confirment la disparition de l’écrivain camerounais qui a menacé de “tirer une balle” dans la tête du président Biya, s’il l’avait en face de lui.
D’après ses proches au Cameroun, Patrice Nganang est gardé dans un lieu secret. il serait injoignable.
Il aurait été aperçu la dernière fois à l’aéroport de Douala où il devait prendre son avion.
Sur internet, l’écrivain qui s’était rendu dans la zone anglophone, avait menacé de tirer une balle dans la tête du président Biya, s’il en avait l’occasion.
La publication avait été très critiquée par les internautes de tous les bords.
Your threaten to shoot the president of any Western country including the US, you will get arrested and jailed for a very long time… So I hope they got you and this should serve as a lesson to others. This would be a matter of law and if you fight for democracy as you pretend to, you should have basic respect for the law in order to be taken seriously.
All you do on this forum is celebrate retribution. Do you know the guy who broke into the whitehouse to kill Trump is a free man today? The woman that wrote Fcuk Trump on the back of her car is free. You escape a brutal system to enjoy the benefits of a free society in the USA yet celebrating your tribal repressive uncle holding 22M people under bondage. What a waste!
@ Confucius and the law allows one to be assassinated on such grounds without any legal due diligence. He who goes to equity must go with clean hands.