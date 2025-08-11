Legendary Cameroonian Humorist Narcisse Kouokam Passes Away at 63

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s cultural landscape is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary humorist Narcisse Kouokam. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 10 August 2025, at the University Hospital Center (CHU) in Yaoundé, following complications from a surgical procedure. He had been in a coma for 18 days before his untimely departure.

Born on 29 March 1962 in Bafoussam, Kouokam’s illustrious career spanned four decades. Since 1974, his comedic genius delighted audiences across generations and borders. Among his most beloved sketches were “Le match Nord-Sud”, “Le Mbongo Tchobi”, “Ahmed au Paradis”, “Appelez-moi honorable”, “Le téléphone circulaire”, and “Le match d’or de l’année”.

Often referred to as the “Ayatollah of Humor,” he was renowned for his sharp satire that cleverly held up a mirror to society—amusing audiences while provoking thoughtful reflection.

The news of his passing has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across Cameroon. Voices from all walks of life are mourning the loss of this cultural icon whose laughter will continue to echo in the hearts of many.