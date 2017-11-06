Les 35 ans de pouvoir de Paul Biya en couverture des journaux camerounais

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Chacun avec ses mots, les journaux camerounais parus lundi ont réservé de larges espaces à la célébration, le même jour, des 35 ans de Paul Biya à la tête du pays.
Grande photo en pied, la main droite levée en signe de salutation et tout sourire, le chef de l’Etat trône en couverture du quotidien à capitaux publics Cameroon Tribune à côté de ce titre : «Préservation de la paix et de l’unité nationale : la marque du Renouveau».
En 35 ans de magistrature suprême, explique la publication, le chef de l’Etat a su éviter les écueils et trouver des réponses aux menaces, pour toujours faire triompher les idéaux chers aux pères fondateurs de la République du Cameroun, une et indivisible.
Malgré les multiples crises, le chef de l’Etat s’est forgé une réputation d’«homme de paix», renchérit Repères qui a choisi de revisiter certains évènements ayant marqué son magistère aux plans politique, économique, sécuritaire.
Au final, analyse le bihebdomadaire, «Paul Biya se sera révélé comme un homme de paix, qui a toujours su la préserver, en privilégiant le dialogue, aussi bien dans son pays que dans la sous-région Afrique centrale. D’où certainement sa longévité au pouvoir».
Paul Biya, c’est 35 ans de consolidation du vivre-ensemble, prolonge InfoMatin qui salue «l’esprit camerounais» instauré par l’homme du 6 novembre 1982, constatant que les Camerounais ont toujours été de véritables artisans de l’intégration nationale où les autochtones acceptent leurs compatriotes venus des autres contrées.
Pour l’hebdomadaire Germinal, Paul Biya, c’est plutôt «la malédiction du 6 novembre 1982», un homme qui fait de la figuration depuis son accession aux affaires et qui semble avoir fait sienne cette définition de son règne à l’endroit de ses compatriotes : «Débrouillez-vous, ce n’est pas mon affaire.»
Paul Biya, pour The Post, c’est le règne de l’empereur : 35 ans de slogans creux, de promesses jamais tenues, de culte de la personnalité et de multipartisme dans un environnement de parti-Etat.
Les 35 ans de règne de cet homme peuvent-ils être présentés comme une malédiction, ou une change pour la communauté anglophone ? se demande The Guardian Post qui souligne que jamais, dans la vie du Cameroun indépendant, les frustrations venues des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest n’ont été aussi vives, particulièrement depuis un an avec une répression aveugle contre ceux qui ont osé exiger le fédéralisme, voire la sécession.
La communication gouvernementale, autour de cette crise, signe la défaite de la pensée, selon Le Messager qui ambition par ailleurs de démontrer, anecdotes à l’appui, comment le successeur d’Ahmadou Ahidjo use des institutions, des hommes et des ressources de l’État pour s’éterniser à la tête du Cameroun.
A propos du premier président camerounais, InfoMatin se fait l’écho de l’une des résolutions de la première convention nationale de l’Alliance nationale pour la démocratie et le progrès (Andp), un parti pourtant allié au régime, dont le leader, Amadou Mustapha, est ministre chargé de Missions à la présidence de la République et qui lance un appel interpellatif au régime de Yaoundé : le rapatriement du corps de l’ancien chef de l’État, décédé et inhumé en novembre 1989 à Dakar (Sénégal).
Et si, finalement, il n’était pas candidat à sa propre succession l’année prochaine ? s’interroge Mutations qui entreprend de sonder «le champ des possibles» ainsi que le contexte, marqué par l’embarras de la communauté international vis-à-vis des régimes à vie et les batailles d’appareil au sein du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir).
35 wasted years. Nothing more nothing less.
The debasement of a nation.A trademark of the south.
The worst thing is that,even after his 35 years,he has nothing to be remembered for when he eventually quits the Etoudi glass house.A useless beti man who have been collecting the resources from SW to feed his Beti brothers while purported citizens from SW like @Ras Tuge flee their home in search for greener pastures in sweden.What a shame.Even his so called Paul Biya’s stadium will not be built,becos we,the people from SW have decided to face him squarely.He sends mission abroad with no beti man on the list.That is what the beti people are good at.Manipulation and blackmail.Agbor Mballa whose case was discontinued have suddenly become the person the beti can use to continue their manipulative scheme and blackmail.But we,the people from Manyu and SW as a hold have said no.It will not work.
Like it or not, we all live for about 100 years (+/-) if we are very lucky… after which the legacy is all what is left. Wirba for his few outings has already proven to be more of history books story, more than this shameless dictator for 35 years. What a shame. African leaders are the most likely leaders in the world with a real chance of putting themselves in history books…but pure greed and lack of courage are their limits
Paul Biya et son politique tribale ce une échec total et pilleur du pays.
After the most exhilarating football encounter, what remains is not so much those skillful body twists and acrobatic dribbles but the goals scored, n’est-ce pas?
They discontinued Agbor Mballa’s case in order to blackmail him and force him to accept their manipulative scheme.If Agbor Mballa refuses to comply,they will arrest him and continue the fake case.And some betis in this forum a clapping hands and legitimising Agbor Mballa on behalf of the people from SW all in the guise that he is fighting on ground.Meanwhile the chop broke pot beti people have black mailed Agbor Mballa.35 Years in power and all we could get from them is one minister with portfolio for over 30 years.After Clackson Mbianyor in forestry,they brought Egbe Hilman and then Ngole Ngole and then Philip Ngole Ngwesse.That is what they could pay us back for the resources the betis have been exploiting from SW.And their king is leaving Etoudi with no legacy.Not even a stadium.
Biya u will never die. U travel and enjoy in other countries, and refuse to admire their good infrastructures. U still refuse to be serious with this Niz country called Cameroon. Why do u lack the courage to accept the reality and bring your collaborators BV to order and work. No good roads, Douala BV airport with Visitors bathing rain and Sun, Yaounde the National Capital is a disgrace. You led Cameroon to win Transparency International World Cup twice, no serious fight for corruption. Poor democratic and decentralization reforms. Shame. I will live for ever. At your age, you should be an adviser, retired and getting a peaceful deserved and respectful rest in your native Mvemeka. You have been an absentee president, no interest for you people and country. Accidents every day. Shame to you
The latest blunder of the mumu of mvomeka in his 35 year is opening his border to Chadian rebells and criminals from CAR. In the years ahead LRC will know no peace. He has been lucky all this years. The cemac free visa zone is the end of Cameroun. The last blunder that will cost them very dearly
After 35 years in office, it is shameful that the country has become divided.
My comments.Others write similar info…u turn a blind eye
The present Cameroon polity is not working. Needs total restructuring. The man will not want to belief it. The is need for a system(?) That brings competition and development, acceptable democratic principles and poet sharing based constitution. He will not think of this, and so groups that are treated as minorities will think of decreasing. The years ahead will see many groups apart from the NW and SW regions struggling to go their way. And they must go one day.
35 wasted years of a seasoned faggot and his kleptomianiacal tribesmen.
Three African leaders are on the race for longevity in office – Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Teodoro Nguiemba Mbazogo and Paul Biya B.
Finish line? Keeps changing so as to condemn democracy to death.