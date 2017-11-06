Les 35 ans de pouvoir de Paul Biya en couverture des journaux camerounais

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Chacun avec ses mots, les journaux camerounais parus lundi ont réservé de larges espaces à la célébration, le même jour, des 35 ans de Paul Biya à la tête du pays.

Grande photo en pied, la main droite levée en signe de salutation et tout sourire, le chef de l’Etat trône en couverture du quotidien à capitaux publics Cameroon Tribune à côté de ce titre : «Préservation de la paix et de l’unité nationale : la marque du Renouveau».

En 35 ans de magistrature suprême, explique la publication, le chef de l’Etat a su éviter les écueils et trouver des réponses aux menaces, pour toujours faire triompher les idéaux chers aux pères fondateurs de la République du Cameroun, une et indivisible.

Malgré les multiples crises, le chef de l’Etat s’est forgé une réputation d’«homme de paix», renchérit Repères qui a choisi de revisiter certains évènements ayant marqué son magistère aux plans politique, économique, sécuritaire.

Au final, analyse le bihebdomadaire, «Paul Biya se sera révélé comme un homme de paix, qui a toujours su la préserver, en privilégiant le dialogue, aussi bien dans son pays que dans la sous-région Afrique centrale. D’où certainement sa longévité au pouvoir».

Paul Biya, c’est 35 ans de consolidation du vivre-ensemble, prolonge InfoMatin qui salue «l’esprit camerounais» instauré par l’homme du 6 novembre 1982, constatant que les Camerounais ont toujours été de véritables artisans de l’intégration nationale où les autochtones acceptent leurs compatriotes venus des autres contrées.

Pour l’hebdomadaire Germinal, Paul Biya, c’est plutôt «la malédiction du 6 novembre 1982», un homme qui fait de la figuration depuis son accession aux affaires et qui semble avoir fait sienne cette définition de son règne à l’endroit de ses compatriotes : «Débrouillez-vous, ce n’est pas mon affaire.»

Paul Biya, pour The Post, c’est le règne de l’empereur : 35 ans de slogans creux, de promesses jamais tenues, de culte de la personnalité et de multipartisme dans un environnement de parti-Etat.

Les 35 ans de règne de cet homme peuvent-ils être présentés comme une malédiction, ou une change pour la communauté anglophone ? se demande The Guardian Post qui souligne que jamais, dans la vie du Cameroun indépendant, les frustrations venues des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest n’ont été aussi vives, particulièrement depuis un an avec une répression aveugle contre ceux qui ont osé exiger le fédéralisme, voire la sécession.

La communication gouvernementale, autour de cette crise, signe la défaite de la pensée, selon Le Messager qui ambition par ailleurs de démontrer, anecdotes à l’appui, comment le successeur d’Ahmadou Ahidjo use des institutions, des hommes et des ressources de l’État pour s’éterniser à la tête du Cameroun.

A propos du premier président camerounais, InfoMatin se fait l’écho de l’une des résolutions de la première convention nationale de l’Alliance nationale pour la démocratie et le progrès (Andp), un parti pourtant allié au régime, dont le leader, Amadou Mustapha, est ministre chargé de Missions à la présidence de la République et qui lance un appel interpellatif au régime de Yaoundé : le rapatriement du corps de l’ancien chef de l’État, décédé et inhumé en novembre 1989 à Dakar (Sénégal).

Et si, finalement, il n’était pas candidat à sa propre succession l’année prochaine ? s’interroge Mutations qui entreprend de sonder «le champ des possibles» ainsi que le contexte, marqué par l’embarras de la communauté international vis-à-vis des régimes à vie et les batailles d’appareil au sein du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir).

APAnews