Les Etats-unis condamnent le “meurtre” de deux soldats en zone anglophone

Yaoundé (AFP) Forbes Afrique | Les Etats-unis ont condamné mercredi le meurtre en deux jours de deux soldats camerounais dans les zones anglophones, tout en appelant le gouvernement camerounais “à faire preuve de retenue face à ces actes de violence” imputées par les autorités aux séparatistes anglophones.
“Les États-Unis condamnent le meurtre d’un marin camerounais à Ekondo-Titi dans la région du Sud-Ouest le 14 janvier et le meurtre d’un gendarme à Wum dans la région du Nord-Ouest le 15 janvier”, a indiqué mercredi l’ambassade américaine à Yaoundé dans une déclaration transmise à l’AFP.
“Nous exhortons le gouvernement de la République du Cameroun à faire preuve de retenue face à ces actes de violence”, a plaidé l’ambassade.”Nous continuons de lancer un appel à toutes les parties pour qu’elles engagent un dialogue significatif et large”, a-t-elle souligné.Pour les Etats-Unis, “le dialogue est la seule voie vers une résolution des griefs légitimes” exprimés par la minorité anglophone du Cameroun.
Dimanche, un militaire a été tué par “des séparatistes” à Ekondo-Titi, dans le département du Dian, avait affirmé à l’AFP un officiel.
Lundi, un vent de panique a soufflé sur plusieurs établissements scolaires du sud-ouest, une rumeur ayant annoncé une série d’attaques de séparatistes pour protester contre la détention au Nigeria de leurs leaders.Etudiants et élèves avaient alors déserté les campus et les salles de classe.
La minorité anglophone du pays – environ 20% des 23 millions d’habitants – proteste contre sa marginalisation depuis plus d’un an.Si certains anglophones exigent le retour au fédéralisme, une minorité réclame la partition du Cameroun.Deux scénarios que refuse catégoriquement Yaoundé.
A mesure que le président Paul Biya et les autorités camerounaises ont accru la pression sécuritaire et la répression des manifestations séparatistes, les rangs des sécessionnistes se sont étoffés ces derniers mois, en même temps que se sont multipliés les incidents violents, faisant craindre, selon observateurs et analystes, l’émergence d’une “insurrection armée” dans la région.
You amba-dreamers know what this means right? I told you a good while ago that letting Talibans highjack a well justified protest movement which would have led to needed change will make you loose the diplomatic fight prematurely. Once you get labeled as a Terrorist Group, it’s game over. We are now passed that crucial point. Good luck!
Get off your high horse and stop dreaming, anything the us says they have it on record, it is not like cameroun where something is said and later denied because of lack of accountability. The us has said nothing concerning this and they have instead written on their website asking their citizens to avoid certain areas in Anglophone cameroun because of fighting. So stop dreaming and wake up. Even if they we labeled terrorist group so what? Take a look up north, boko haram still goes on despite 5 different countries combining troops to stop them not counting the other numerous countries that offer logistics assistance. I don’t want to assume you are confused.
Truth Hurts…
Ah big man, what truth nah brother? Lets be realistic here and objective and not just write because we want to write or because we disagree on how this crisis is going on. Both sides has lost love ones and will continue to do so. What this report claims usa has said is false and doesn’t count.
I think they should start parading these AMBAFOOLS on the streets.
How is it gonna help the Anglo cause?….let us all kill ourselves popol is unruffled…
Who cares about what the US says? to me its like the fool in Muyuka speak and beating his drum…cameroon is KAMERUN and no one will ty us let wait and see how this will end.
The message is clear to the Sh*thole President of the sh*thole LRC: DIALOGUE NOTHING BUT DIALOGUE
The US did NOT say that:
1. there is a military solution to the crisis
OR
2. the Commission on Bilingualism was the panacea
OR
3. Presidential decrees could resolve the crisis
Sh*thole Biya does not want dialogue. He wants to use his Presidential decrees to impose DECENTRALISATION. A SHEER WASTE OF ENERGY, precious time and resources time
One thing is 100% certain:
THE FINAL SOLUTION TO THE ANGLOPHONE QUESTION WILL BE FOUND THIS TIME AROUND WITH OR WITHOUT THE PERMISSION OF SH*THOLE BIYA
A GUERRA CONTINUA
The foolish decision to arrest the leaders of SC has backfired.
The Restoration Forces have become extremely popular. Southern Cameroonians have been contributing to their war chest more than before. I even doubled my contribution.
When Biya declared war on the peaceful people of SC, he expected a Blitzkrieg (= flash war ) that was designed to shock the Anglophones into submission. Now he has realized that it is another Vietnam for sh*thole LRC. This open-ended war is UNWINNABLE. LRC lacks the financial and human resources to sustain let alone win the war.
The USSR abandoned Afghanistan when sie realised that the war was unwinnable. Of course, sh*thole LRC will abandon SC through the backdoor. Niya will soon send Anglophone CPDM sycophants to go and “dialogue” with Anglophone CPDM.
Tell the American embassy to condemn the Government killing of our citizens also.
Not judging.
It is just childish to stand for something and hope for somebody else to do the job.
Typical African. Reason why we qualify as sh&holes.
You want to fight, rely on yourself if the fight is right the people will follow you I mean your people.
Result: you are resorting to terrorrism and that is a lost battle.
You ambazombians have to go back and revisit the reason for “your fight”