Les Muna en justice pour l’héritage familial

APAnews | Ama Tutu Muna, ancienne ministre des Arts et de la Culture, a assigné ses frères dont Akere, en justice pour obtenir une répartition égale des biens de leur défunt père.
Les enfants de Solomon Tandeng Muna ne s’entendent pas sur la manière dont est géré l’héritage de l’ancien président de l’Assemblée nationale du Cameroun.
Le 19 février dernier, Ama Tutu Muna, la cadette de la fratrie, a assigné ses frères en justice pour réclamer un partage équitable des biens laissés par leur père.
L’assignation est adressée à Bernard, Akere et Fombad Muna. Ama Tutu Muna entend ainsi obtenir une répartition égale de l’héritage familial, ce d’autant plus que cette réclamation ne daterait pas d’hier.
En effet, cette mésentente a été soumise à l’attention des autorités traditionnelles de leur village à Ngye-Mbo. Des solutions n’auraient pas été trouvées à l’issue de ces assises.
Cette assignation arrive au moment où Akere Muna se prépare pour la présidentielle 2018, pour laquelle il a annoncé sa candidature.
