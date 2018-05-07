Les régions anglophones toujours sous tension [+audio | +vidéo]

DW | La crise reste percepible dans les régions dites anglophones au Cameroun. L’avocat Akere Muna se dit préoccupé par l’enlisement de la situation.
Le candidat de la “Plateforme pour une Nouvelle République” pour la présidentielle d’octobre 2018 revient d’abord sur la corruption qui gangrène la plupart des pays africains, dont son pays, avant de donner sa grille de lecture face à l’actualité qui prévaut actuellement au Cameroun.
Barrister Akere Muna is a very smart, well-traveled attorney with lots of experience, a man who can separate the grains from the chaff. Speaking about the impending litigation between his junior sister and former minister Ama Tutu Muna, the lawyer dismisses the matter out of hand, stating that she is suing the wrong person because their late brother was the heir to the Muna throne, not him. Makes sense.
But what does not make sense is going in for an election whose result is a foregone conclusion in view of the dominance candidate Paul Biya plays in every aspect of governance – executive, legislative, judiciary, ELECAM, Constitutional Council, led by his subservient appointees who kowtow to him. Is it not true that the judge handling Mancho Bibixy is just waiting for orders from above?
Would the barrister venture into an aircraft if he had any doubts about its maintenance or the competence/integrity of its staff?
If it makes sense that the late brother was the heir of the Muma family, what was the partition of the inheritance amongst themselves all about? Did the heir asked all of them to divide up his property after his death or did he ask only one of them to be his own heir. If so is there a will that the heir left for the next in line? If there was no will and they unilaterally went ahead to divide up the late brother’s inheritance then there are a number implicating scenarios here. First, all of them may be on to some criminal activity here, fighting over another person’s inheritance. Second, it’s a non event what each of them gets, as they should not even raise their voices after cosying up to the late brother’s inheritance. But there’s a lingering question? Why did and how could the late
father give everything to his late son, rather than seeing to it that each child gets a widow’s might? How would the father freeze the only girl of the family out of the inheritance? Somebody is lying somewhere or is up to something!
How did this article of another Muna once again breaking our ranks become about inheritance?
ED,
Hahahaha! Hatred and envy has a way of blinding its adherents, it is quite a pleasure to watch.
Do i need to remind you that your so-ranked is already filled with bloodthirsty vampires and duplicitous demagogues.
Akere Muna is a builder and healer and not one of your vengeful drones on social media encouraging bloodshed.
The war has just begun and you’re already claiming people who never claimed you to be yours.
Ol boy, wake up, it is going to be long fight. Kikikikikikikikiki
Brotherhood,
You again this Ngraffi wanna be Bamileke con man. You are probably married to a Bamettah girl reason you are rooting so badly for this Bamettah detractors. No election in Amabaland. Let the Munas go settle their crumbs in LRC as Fru Ndi is campaigning in Mbouda. Yes and the war continues till homeland is maintained and secured.
@Brothajoe
For those who found arithmetic and geometry tenuous, history was often an “easier” pitch. If the math required to connect the dots about how Akere came to be seen as one of “us” is daunting for you, surely the history of his ancestry in our long march to freedom cannot be lost on you?
ED,
There are many contours to every story and you can always examine it from a completely different angle from others. I’m afraid I would be throwing my weight around if I had to dictate to anyone how they should react to stories in an open forum like this one.