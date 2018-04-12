Libération d’un ex-magistrat enlevé en zone anglophone

Jeune Afrique | Un ancien magistrat enlevé dimanche dans le Sud-Ouest du Cameroun, une des deux régions anglophones en proie à une grave crise socio-politique, a été libéré mercredi.
L’ex-président de la Cour d’appel du Sud-Ouest, Martin Mbeng, « a effectivement été libéré », a affirmé mercredi 11 avril un responsable régional de l’armée, confirmant une information obtenue auprès d’un responsable d’ONG.
« Il y a eu une séance de débriefing avec lui (l’ex-otage) », a ajouté le responsable de l’armée, sans préciser les conditions de cette libération. Le gouvernement n’a pas souhaité s’exprimer sur le sujet.
Acte non revendiqué
Martin Mbeng avait été enlevé dimanche dans le Sud-Ouest du Cameroun par des séparatistes présumés, selon Me Agbor Nkongho, défenseur des droits de l’homme et proche de l’ancien magistrat. « Il est entre les mains des partisans de la sécession », avait indiqué Me Nkongho. Aucun groupe armé séparatiste n’a revendiqué le rapt de l’ancien magistrat jusqu’à sa libération.
Les régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest regroupent les habitants anglophones du Cameroun, soit 20 % de la population. Elles sont secouées depuis plus d’un an par une profonde crise socio-politique, qui s’est peu à peu muée en un conflit armé de basse intensité.
Les séparatistes, en lutte pour l’indépendance du Cameroun anglophone, ont demandé aux représentants de Yaoundé ainsi qu’aux forces de sécurité de quitter leur territoire, les qualifiant de « forces d’occupation ».
Multiplication des enlèvements
Depuis trois mois, les groupes séparatistes armés y multiplient les actions violentes contre des symboles de l’État (attaques de gendarmerie, enlèvements de fonctionnaires, accrochages avec l’armée). Outre Martin Mbeng, qui avait pris sa retraite il y a un an selon Me Nkongho, un sous-préfet et un fonctionnaire ont été enlevés en février à Batibo, dans la région du Nord-Ouest.
Début avril, Yaoundé a indiqué avoir libéré « six conseillers municipaux » lors d’une opération militaire dans le Nord-Ouest, sans qu’il soit possible de déterminer la date de leur enlèvement.
Depuis fin 2017, les séparatistes anglophones ont tué 28 membres des forces de sécurité, selon un bilan établi sur la base des déclarations officielles. D’autres observateurs à Yaoundé évoquent un chiffre plus élevé.
#Kill all terrorists and their backers both home and abroad!
Where rationality is suppressed, anarchy leads. The people have transcended fear and will take what is theirs by force as they defend their God given rights/destiny. scream all the killings you want, Buea is on the horizon.
Aye aye
We need to terminate all of those cockroaches.
By all means necessary.
Serious minds should be asking where all of this is leading to.What is the criterion for targeting an abductee? What is the conditionality for release? How does this advance the cause for which the operation was launched?
Is this not a simple way to trivialize the grievance and render it nought? Even child soldiers have a purpose!
Behead all those terrorists
Again with the false narrative, lol the NW and SW don’t constitute 20% of the Cameroonian population it’s so false and ludicrous that so called serious reviews continue with that line, Anglofools constitute 10-20% of the Cameroonian population not SW and NW unless you are telling us that all anglofools live in NW and SW and no francofool live there , let’s have rigour and precision in our reporting . Now if we have to go deeper by own calculations there is no way anglofool are even close to 20% in the whole country it’s something around 10-13 can go to 15 if you add the anglofool Cameroonian living outside of the country . There is no way you are 20% of any setting and you whine so much, it’s either there is nothing monolithic in the so called anglofool community as the people under that
Some call it two cubes of sugar. Others 20% and still others 13%, etc.
Figures do not lie; only liars figure out what to do with them the way they do with election results.
Man, you are raising some pertinent issues which pertain to the insanity which we are experiencing in that dreadful colonial experiment which has been shoved down our throats as Cameroon. This perhaps explains why the issue of consciousness-raising is shrouded in complete mystery.
It is interesting to know how our intellectuals miraculously deduced the 20% figure by a mere extrapolation from the numerical dynamics of the regions. This is actually quite misleading; if not even totally corrupted data. How does two regions automatically translate into 20% of the population of Cameroon? I mean, we are simply presupposing that each region is 10% of Cameroon’s actual population but in actuality, this is scandalously untrue… and nobody has ever raised the issue!
We have so much work to do!