Libération d’un ex-magistrat enlevé en zone anglophone

Jeune Afrique | Un ancien magistrat enlevé dimanche dans le Sud-Ouest du Cameroun, une des deux régions anglophones en proie à une grave crise socio-politique, a été libéré mercredi.

L’ex-président de la Cour d’appel du Sud-Ouest, Martin Mbeng, « a effectivement été libéré », a affirmé mercredi 11 avril un responsable régional de l’armée, confirmant une information obtenue auprès d’un responsable d’ONG.

« Il y a eu une séance de débriefing avec lui (l’ex-otage) », a ajouté le responsable de l’armée, sans préciser les conditions de cette libération. Le gouvernement n’a pas souhaité s’exprimer sur le sujet.

Acte non revendiqué

Martin Mbeng avait été enlevé dimanche dans le Sud-Ouest du Cameroun par des séparatistes présumés, selon Me Agbor Nkongho, défenseur des droits de l’homme et proche de l’ancien magistrat. « Il est entre les mains des partisans de la sécession », avait indiqué Me Nkongho. Aucun groupe armé séparatiste n’a revendiqué le rapt de l’ancien magistrat jusqu’à sa libération.

Les régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest regroupent les habitants anglophones du Cameroun, soit 20 % de la population. Elles sont secouées depuis plus d’un an par une profonde crise socio-politique, qui s’est peu à peu muée en un conflit armé de basse intensité.

Les séparatistes, en lutte pour l’indépendance du Cameroun anglophone, ont demandé aux représentants de Yaoundé ainsi qu’aux forces de sécurité de quitter leur territoire, les qualifiant de « forces d’occupation ».

Multiplication des enlèvements

Depuis trois mois, les groupes séparatistes armés y multiplient les actions violentes contre des symboles de l’État (attaques de gendarmerie, enlèvements de fonctionnaires, accrochages avec l’armée). Outre Martin Mbeng, qui avait pris sa retraite il y a un an selon Me Nkongho, un sous-préfet et un fonctionnaire ont été enlevés en février à Batibo, dans la région du Nord-Ouest.

Début avril, Yaoundé a indiqué avoir libéré « six conseillers municipaux » lors d’une opération militaire dans le Nord-Ouest, sans qu’il soit possible de déterminer la date de leur enlèvement.

Depuis fin 2017, les séparatistes anglophones ont tué 28 membres des forces de sécurité, selon un bilan établi sur la base des déclarations officielles. D’autres observateurs à Yaoundé évoquent un chiffre plus élevé.