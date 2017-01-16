Lions Warm Up For Second Match

After the 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso last Saturday, team officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the next match.

The National Football Squad, the Indomitable Lions, on January 14, 2017, played a 1-1 tie with the Stallions of Burkina Faso in their first game at the ongoing 2O17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. After the encounter, many fans left the stadium disappointed as they expected a victory in the first game.

Last Saturday’s draw has been the talk of the day among Cameroonian fans and other nationals in Gabon who have huge esteem for the squad. However, they still believe the team can go further in the competition.

The Lions will play their second game against Guinea Bissau. At the headquarters of the Lions at Meridien Hotel, Quartier Glasse in Libreville on Sunday, January 15, 2017, the atmosphere was calm. The Lions were busy preparing for their training session at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) Libreville at 6.30 pm.

Officials said the training session was expected to keep the players in top form to correct the mistakes of the first match. Prior to the training session, some players were treated for slight injuries. The host of journalists present at the hotel also had chance to talk to a few of the players. Team Captain, Benjamin Moukandjo, said the goal of the team was to grab the three points in the first match, but it ended in a draw.

He promised that they will work hard to win the other group matches. The Indomitable Lions will play Guinea Bissau on Wednesday January 18, 2017, at the Stade d’Amitié, Libreville at 8 pm; while host, Gabon, will take on Burkina Faso at 5 pm.

Cameroon Tribune