Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s family home in Senegal attacked by thugs after Africa Cup of Nations penalty miss

Thugs attacked the footballer after Mane missed a penalty kick causing Senegal to crash out of the quarter finals
The £34million winger fluffed his spot kick to send Senegal out of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Relatives fled his house in Malika, near the capital Dakar, when it was targeted following last month’s quarter-final exit to rivals Cameroon.
Thugs threatened them again at his uncle’s house and trashed a £26,000 SUV that Mane, 24 — Africa’s most expensive player — had bought him.
A source said: “They turned their fury on his car and completely trashed it.
