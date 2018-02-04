A look at Cameroon’s language divide [+video]

Aljazeera | In Cameroon, there is an English and French-speaking part of the country. The division started when the English-speaking Southern Cameroonians said they were not represented in or respected by the French-speaking government. Southern Cameroonians have been calling for independence, so they can create their own country, a place they call Ambazonia.
The government responded with a crackdown on the internet, travel, and continued raids on northwest and southwest parts of the country. It is unclear just how many people have died so far. In the last year though, the situation keeps getting worse.
Just last week, Nigeria extradited 47 Cameroonian Anglophone separatists. They have now been sent back to Cameroon, where the government has described them as “terrorists”. Among them was Ayuk Tabe, the president of the interim Southern Cameroons government. Southern Cameroonians are demanding his release, and want to know if the other separatists are still alive.
Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding explains.
Dialogue cannot be forced upon a group of people, when the military beat, burn and kill poeple who do they expect to dailogue with? Moderates were locked up that is what has lead to this extremist clamouring for a separate state. People who cannot dailogue but use force to silent others cannot be calling for dailogue. Guess the government of LRC doesn’t have any agenda for dailogue. Afterall, how does a master dailogue with his slave. Reap what you sow.
THE TIME FOR DIALOGUE IS OVER.
The Anglophone Question can and will now be resolved on the battlefield.
1. If Biya’s ISLAND OF EVIL defeats SC , then Southern Cameroonians will accept their second class status
2. If LRC cannot defeat SC, then both countries will go their separate ways.
Southern Cameroonians should therefore stop begging for dialogue.
Every war on planet earth always ends with dialogue.
Biya’s war will also end with dialogue. Simply put, Biya has inadvertently accepted dialogue by declaring war.
South Sudan, Eritrea, East Timor got their freedoms by war.
Now that Biya has declared war, Southern Cameroonians should be prepared to defend homeland.
Well stated. Exactly my thoughts.
Our people are gradually coming to terms with the fact that revolutions are not won by submitting to retrospective lamentation but through grief, grit, and grind.
Language divide did NOT.
1. change the name of the country to LRC
2. remove one star from the flag
3. reserve the Presidency for citizens of LRC
4. reserve these key ministries (‘ministeres de souverainete’) for citizens of LRC
5. reserve the GM of SONARA for citizens of LRC
6. reserve the positions of Ambassador to France and the United Nations, let alone to Nigeria, South Africa or the US, which are english speaking countries for citizens of LRC
7. reserve the leadership of the branches of Government(Executive, legislature, judiciary) for citizens of LRC.
8. etc
Simply put, the Anglophone Question is NOT a linguistic problem.
6decades of systematic marginalization is government approved agenda in accordance with the Accord East Cameroon signed with France.
Why all the governors, DO, SDO, Chief of police, Judges in Courtrooms, Teachers in Classrooms, all the new students in CeNaJes Bamenda, 2017 budget of Entire West Cameroon is less than that of the south province alone.
To unionist who believe in the union, you had 57yrs to make a better union and you have done worse than the French and English colonizers.
France in East Cameroon from 1918 to 1960 left them a system they are still using till date, Britain in West Cameroon for 44 Years left a different system.
You one Cameroon failures can’t create any system for 57 yrs but you kill those you call your failures out.
Why did you fail? Francophonization!!!
People keep bringing up linguistic divide as the cause of Cameroon’s problems. Lies! There are countries that have two, three, four or more languages in use, yet experience none of Cameroon’s current upheavals! Language is merely a means of conveying ideas, messages, instructions, traditions.
A good therapy often begins at one point and then spreads to the rest of humanity. It is possible that at some remote locality, level-headed individuals sit down and come up with a formula that spreads to the rest of the larger society. How about the heavy-weights in uniform, laying down their arms and summoning their civilian fellow citizens for some frank talk, starting with admission of/apologizing for some blunders, excesses (extortion, harassment, abuses, arrogance, etc)?
CAMEROON is officially a bilingual country there are no french or english parts. There is no concept such as Anglophone regions, I have never heard the Littoral or Adamawa being referred as the Francophone region .
And there lies the core of the problem – living in denial.
@JD,
You and Pinguiss basically said the same thing. You say Cameroon does not have a linguistic problem…Pingiuss says there is no such Anglo-Franco problem. How is he living in denial? You both are basically advancing the same premise, which I agree with to some extent. Cameroon has a governance problem: ranging from unequal distribution of the national wealth, corruption, marginalization, nepotism, tribalism, non-respect of established laws and everything in between. The perpetrators and beneficiaries of this dysfunctional system are both English-speaking and French speaking Cameroonians, at the helm of which is the old tyrant Biya. We are better off addressing our problems from this perspective while recognizing the duality of our colonial heritage.
You have your lines crossed but I will give you an “E” for effort in part only because of your recognition of an aspect afflicting what you identified as “Cameroon.”
The continuous failure by folks like you to acknowledge the reality of an Anglophone entity and identity from which stems a peculiar problem that is contextually distinct and independent of all other perceived or apparent (generalized) “Cameroonian”problem is nothing short of a fundamental abdication of civil engagement.
@ Manyaka76
Some times I just sit back and wonder if my communication is so problematic even for those who claim to share the language with me. A man clearly states that there is no concept such as Anglophone regions, Adamawa being a Francophone region and I am taken to task for calling this living in denial. I am so used to being punched that one more punch does not really matter to me.
@Manyaka Did you read what I wrote, or do you simply want to feign intellect using meaningless phrases like “fundamental abdication of civil engagement”? I said we ought to address our dysfunctional governance problems while recognizing our DUAL COLONIAL HERITAGE. Now tell me where I failed to recognize the anglophone entity. You ought to be directing your criticism at JD and Pinguiss who argue there is no linguistic problem in Cameroon.
@JD, Quit playing the victim when you are called out for your statements. You claimed above that the linguistic divide is not the problem in Cameroon, which is the same as saying there is no anglophone problem in Cameroon. But your buddy @manyaka couldn’t muster the balls to point that out to you. So he comes at me with high-sounding meaningless words.
Cameroon has no problem
thats why your name is kenfack… go figure
A look at Cameroon language reunion!
In Cameroon,there is a genuin BANTU civilisation with more than 250 LANGUAGES.
The division started when BRITAIN and FRANCE the colonialists/imperialists steped in that great part of Africa.
Cameroonians say they are not respected by the UN and the iternational Community.
Cmr like the hole of Africa, have been calling for REAL INDEPENDANCE so they cancer create their own currency, and live on their own ressources.
FRANCE, with the complicity of the EU, UN, IMF etc…are responding with blind eyes and death ears.
It is very clear how many people are victims of this system, and how many Africans are dying every day.
In the last decades,the situation keeps getting worst.
Just last week, thousands of Africans died in the Italian cost.
In the same
In the same Italy, like everywhere else outside Africa,Africans are killed on the streets like dogs!
Many are still captives and sold as slaves in Lybia!
Macron is in Senegal to continue his parents work: France-Afrique!
Cameroonians/Africans, are demanding the release of their tresorery, their ressources, their culture,their heritage, their history, that have been stole by your like mrs Al Jazeera!
One of the basic principles in learning how to communicate in English, begins with the elementary understanding of A,B,C etc. Then you build up your grammar from which you can learn to lie conveniently, and convincingly. Everything you just wrote creates the make believe that you and @ Ras Tuge finally got together there about in Sweden, and heaven knows how much time and effort has been exhausted at the consumption of “banga.” (weed).
Wish you a wonderful weekend all the same.
…I wish…
@Mayanka
As an English-speaking Cameroonian, you may want to make sure your English is perfect before denigrating a French-speaking Cameroonian for her imperfect English. It is written “make-believe” (with a hyphen, because it is a compound word) not “make believe” as you write in your condescending remark above. Just saying…..How wey this forum dong turn na English language class. SMH
@Nyamfuka,
I am not sure what your point on this platform is. Whether it is to correct English or distill solutions to our problems is unclear to me at this time.
You critique JD for suggesting that merely being Angloph0ne reins/limits the opportunities for development at the personal and community levels. Is your rebuttal suggesting that this is untrue? Is your belief that our problems are “Cameroonian” manifest in the reality that no power plant worthy of the name exists today in Anglophone Cameroon by design? Particularly since we did not import power from La Republique prior to 1965?
Are you suggesting that at equal sk!lls an Anglophone would have equal chances of being the boss over a francophone?
If not why attack those who call this problem by its real name?
please!Can someone here really enlightened me on the health situation of the dictator,getting alot of conflicting reports coming from Unity palace Thanks!
@ Enow Kumba
As a Christian, you should pray for his recovery. As a citizen you should rejoice that his illness proves that he is merely a mortal after all. Beyond that, I suggest you let news peddlers go abuzz as they are doing until the man reappears, as he often did in the past, to announce “Me voici donc a Yaounde”.
John Dinga,
I disagree with you. I have been praying for his death and I am convinced that my prayers will soon be answered. Our people say that a child who will not allow the mother to sleep will himself not sleep. Our people also say that when an evil elder takes the inheritance of a child and lifts it high to deprive the child of same, his hands will pain him “painful” until he lowers the said hands for the child to come into possession of their inheritance. May all those praying for healing for Paul Biya receive elephantiasis of the testicules as their portion and may they be visited by thunder.
In line with the holy scriptures, may the wicked receive the fruit of their labour in equal measure. May the plagues of Egypt be visited upon they that hold Ambazonia captive.