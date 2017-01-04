L’opposition camerounaise évoque l’apartheid, le gouvernement s’insurge

L’opposition a vu rouge face au propos du président Paul Biya dans ses vœux de Nouvel An sur un Cameroun « un et indivisible ».
Le premier vice-président du Front social démocratique, très présent dans les régions anglophones du pays, a comparé le Cameroun d’aujourd’hui à l’Afrique du Sud à l’époque de l’apartheid.
A son tour le porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary ne comprend pas qu’on puisse faire allusion à cette période.
Comment peut-il comparer notre pays à ce qu’était l’Afrique du Sud. Le dialogue existe, il ne peut pas parler d’apartheid
Ecouter la réaction de Issa Tchiroma Bakary, porte-parole du gouvernement
Par RFI
Aboki belongs in kondengui prison
they have actually seen green in the fact that a country which has been in crisis for many years, continue to pretend,with an unsympathetic and uncaring head of states, together with its regime who has no ability to address and tackle the people’s grievances openly, his New Year speech is an empty, useless patronising garbage, hoping that all will go away, shameless Tchiroma the arrogant traitor of a weak ignorant man,who is always running his mouth,a waste of space who stated in an interview that’ Bamenda has more university than his home town & his daughter speaks English’, people in position like himself working for the government for the good of all Cameroonians should know better, unfortunately the regime award dummy people in position like this self centered egoistic being of a man who takes the country backwards, with his illiterate English, he is among one of those people that will not be remembered if gone tomorrow