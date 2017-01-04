Home / Français / L’opposition camerounaise évoque l’apartheid, le gouvernement s’insurge

L’opposition camerounaise évoque l’apartheid, le gouvernement s’insurge

2 hours ago 2 Comments

L’opposition a vu rouge face au propos du président Paul Biya dans ses vœux de Nouvel An sur un Cameroun « un et indivisible ».

Le premier vice-président du Front social démocratique, très présent dans les régions anglophones du pays, a comparé le Cameroun d’aujourd’hui à l’Afrique du Sud à l’époque de l’apartheid.

A son tour le porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakary ne comprend pas qu’on puisse faire allusion à cette période.

Comment peut-il comparer notre pays à ce qu’était l’Afrique du Sud. Le dialogue existe, il ne peut pas parler d’apartheid

Ecouter la réaction de Issa Tchiroma Bakary, porte-parole du gouvernement

Par RFI

Check Also

Les vignettes automobiles sont désormais payées auprès des compagnies d’assurance

© Koaci.com- Mercredi 4 Janvier 2017-Au Cameroun, depuis le 1er janvier 2017, le paiement des …

2 comments

  1. baa Sweden
    January 4, 2017 at 16:41

    Aboki belongs in kondengui prison

    Reply
  2. ndolloz United Kingdom
    January 4, 2017 at 17:07

    they have actually seen green in the fact that a country which has been in crisis for many years, continue to pretend,with an unsympathetic and uncaring head of states, together with its regime who has no ability to address and tackle the people’s grievances openly, his New Year speech is an empty, useless patronising garbage, hoping that all will go away, shameless Tchiroma the arrogant traitor of a weak ignorant man,who is always running his mouth,a waste of space who stated in an interview that’ Bamenda has more university than his home town & his daughter speaks English’, people in position like himself working for the government for the good of all Cameroonians should know better, unfortunately the regime award dummy people in position like this self centered egoistic being of a man who takes the country backwards, with his illiterate English, he is among one of those people that will not be remembered if gone tomorrow

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved