L’ex-ministre Atangana Kouna a été interpellé au Nigeria, en possession de près d’un milliard FCFA en devises

Investir au Cameroun | Les autorités nigérianes ont transmis à leurs homologues camerounais, les scellés contenant les effets avec lesquels l’ex-ministre camerounais de l’Eau et de l’Energie, Basile Atangana Kouna, a été récemment interpellé au «Command Guest House» de Bauchi (dans l’Etat du même nom), établissement hôtelier appartenant à l’armée nigériane.
Selon des sources proches de l’enquête, outre le passeport diplomatique de l’ex-ministre, qui avait réussi à quitter le Cameroun, en dépit d’une interdiction de sortir du territoire national ; les autorités nigérianes ont retrouvé sur Basile Atanga Kouna, au moment de son interpellation, une dizaine de cartes de crédits, une quinzaine de carnet de chèques et, surtout, un volume important de devises étrangères, dont le montant total est estimé à près d’un milliard de francs Cfa.
Ce volume de devises suscite au moins des interrogations sur le rôle joué par une banque locale dans ce qu’il convient d’appeler «l’affaire Atangana Kouna», au regard de la rigidité de la réglementation bancaire relative à la mise à disposition des devises aux clients.
En effet, mis à part le volume sus-mentionné, qu’une banque ne saurait aisément mettre à la disposition d’un particulier, les usages dans les institutions bancaires imposent que le demandeur de devises présente des documents attestant qu’il effectue un voyage à l’étranger. Ce qui aurait été difficile pour Basile Atangana Kouna, dont la décision d’interdiction de sortir du territoire camerounais avait été abondamment partagée sur les réseaux sociaux.
Cela dit, l’on sait également que Basile Atangana Kouna a réussi à sortir du territoire camerounais le 9 mars 2018, à bord d’un véhicule tout terrain, flanqué de plaques d’immatriculation de l’armée camerounais.
De sources autorisées, ces plaques ont été dérobées puis placées sur le véhicule en question par un adjudant-chef de l’armée, ayant d’ailleurs effectué le voyage jusqu’au Nord du pays aux côtés de l’ex-ministre, afin de lui servir de couverture en cas de contrôle.
Ce sous-officier de l’armée, apprend-on, est lui-même sous le coup d’une interdiction de voyager dans l’espace Schengen, à cause d’une affaire de trafic de passeports de service dans laquelle il a été impliqué.
Actuellement aux mains de la justice militaire, il est présenté comme étant le chef d’orchestre de l’exfiltration de Basile Atangana Kouna, après avoir été contacté par le frère cadet (un prêtre) de l’ex-ministre.
Mais, en dépit de cette tentative de fuite visiblement bien orchestrée, et au bout d’une cavale de plus de 10 jours, Basile Atangana Kouna a été ramené au Cameroun le 22 mars 2018, à bord d’un avion spécial. Après une audition, qui a conduit à l’interpellation de l’adjudant-chef et du prêtre sus-mentionné (il a été ensuite libéré suite au garantie présentée par l’Archevêque de Yaoundé, mais reste à la disposition de la justice), l’ex-ministre a été aussitôt écroué à la prison centrale de Kondengui, dans la capitale.
Pour l’heure, aucune information officielle ne filtre sur les motifs de l’interdiction de sortie du territoire, à laquelle M. Atangana Kouna a tenté de se soustraire. Mais, dans les couloirs du Tribunal criminel spécial, juridiction d’exception chargée de la traque des prévaricateurs de la fortune publique, et qui avait fait tenir une convocation à l’ex-ministre peu de temps avant sa disparition, l’on cite une affaire de détournements de fonds à la Camwater.
Basile Atangana Kouna a été le tout premier Dg de cette entreprise publique, avant d’être propulsé à la tête du ministère de l’Eau et de l’Energie.
These are real enemies of Cameroon terrorists in the NW/SW must kill not innocent civilians when this bandit left Cameroon from either the SW/NW where were terrorists to abduct him or he gave them some money .
so which Part of How he Escaped through the North Did you not Understand? ” le véhicule en question par un adjudant-chef de l’armée, ayant d’ailleurs effectué le voyage jusqu’au Nord du pays aux côtés de l’ex-ministre, afin de lui servir de couverture en cas de contrôle”
I can see your head heavy with shame. There are two articles , both in French and English, laying out the way he used to find himself in Nigeria. As usual you move him from the north to the N and SW. Victim blaming is what thugs like you do best. You have once again been caught in your own lies. You have been playing the tough guy, now you are suddenly unable to take the responsibility of putting financial terrorists to death. Exposed in your dubiousity!
Deux poids, deux mesures”( Double Standard) seen through another prism is called “Blood is thicker than water”. This is not an easy chapter by any means.
High up in Rome, Pope Francis has saved the diminishing reputation of the Catholic Church by giving the Lords Temporal (Earthly Lords ) the green light to do their own thing – arrest, try and imprison erring priests.
However, the earthly authorities, like the priests, are mere mortals with their own feeble sides. If perfection(100 %) were required to stand at the pulpit and preach, how many pulpits would have candidates for the job? And so, the priest, dear loving brother of the fleeing kleptocratic former minister, used his cassock, in the same manner a military relative used his badge, official number plate to shield/shepherd to Nigeria
Dictator Biya has destroyed his country.
1. He has refused to implement Article 66 of the Constitution ( Declaration of assets)
2. He has appointed thieves as custodians of taxpayers money
3. He has appointed a criminal, murderer and ex-convict as Interior Minister
4. He has declared an UNWINNABLE war on SC
5. His lust to squander taxpayers money in Switzerland is unprecedented on planet earth
5. the KANGAROO judiciary, legislature are at his beck and call
In sum, Biya is a curse to his ISLAND OF EVIL
NGR military men have surely had their own share of njoh money b4 declaring the rest.
It is now very clear that only the death penalty can stop these enemies of CMR…
Agreed.They must have taken their own share of the loot…then declare the rest why even deceiving the fugutive that his safety was guaranteed.Now..one man moving around with such money while hospitals in cameroon lack the basics..Jailing them.is not enough and even allowing a priest to offer them easter while promising them Jesus for salvation was not only another crime committed but these kondengui rats do not deserves Gods attention.
This death penalty has been my cry for the past weeks. Executing one of them will be a wonderful lesson that will force others to bring back all the money and will eventually stop others from venturing to embezzle. How can we all make the death penalty request public and a daily song? Please let all of us embark on this in any medium we find ourselves.
The same president for 36years with a cabinet of clan ministers who are serial embezzlers of public funds.
Did Adhidjo have these numbers of clan members who embezzled public funds? Maybe those who know the history can educate us!
The majority Francophones are silent at the total destruction of a nation by a few who constantly steal public money with impunity, the borrow more money to steal, then go around begging for debt to be forgiven.
You can’t build a nation by stealing, borrowing and stealing.
This are the real terrorist? Those asking to federate Cameroon and those asking to restore state of Southern Cameroons have concluded that this kind of financial terrorism will not change even in 100yrs given that the majority have come to accept it as a Constitutional right of the few
They have not “come to accept it.” Most, but not exclusive to those born of Beti, Bassa, or Baka extraction, have the innate propensity to be thieves. The case with this crook only underscores a festering continuum of that trait inherent.
I am still asking why terrorists didn’t see this man with such amount ?
Great question!
Stop linking Biya to the majority of francophones. So many francophones are suffering as well and they are also anglophones who are embezzlers. Did you conduct any census before making this declaratiio? Some of you are just out to create Problems between anglophones and francophones mean while we don’t even like ourselves. Hope you have not forgotten the rate of tribal wars in NW Region.
“@ Lum, u are correct, when the DNA of LRC is corruption, stealing, lies and brutality, even in a Federation things will not be different the only solution is the restoration of Sotheby’s Kamerun statehood, francophone as individuals are nice people but as a community of people they are worst than deplorable. What type of goods and services did he offer to carry Arround 1billion Fcfa in cash ?
Corruption, stealing, lying, brutality are not genetically(DNA) inherited! What you are seeing are negative social practices propagated as a result of failed leadership. Remember none of these extraneous behaviors took place during the first presidency. They can be halted; all it takes is committed leadership with a sense of values.
A Douala-based Muslim has pledged 30,000,000 CFA Francs towards the president’s campaign, well before ascertaining that the incumbent will run again. That’s how the seed of corruption is planted. Remember there’s no free lunch anywhere, certainly not in politics.