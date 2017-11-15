Luc Michel: déstabilisation du cameroun – pourquoi le ministre Tchiroma a raison [+vidéo]

Panafricom-tv | Luc Michel: déstabilisation du cameroun . Pourquoi le ministre Tchiroma a raison
Tous mes respects a toi Luc Michel. Comme je l’avais dis il y a plus d’un an (Voir discussion avec Chi) une sourie qui cours a grande vitesse dans une glasse de laboratoire a toujours l’impression d’etre mieux que celle qui est restee aux champs.
Un grand respect pour l’elite Bamileke (Bam+Bass+Saw..) qui sont les plus proches et plus familiers des anglophones parce qu’ils ont vite compris le jeu. Quand Hollande annoncait dans un language satanique qu’ils allaient reprendre le carnage des Bams, il etait (selon moi) convaincu que ces derniers allaient rejoindrent leur freres anglophones (voir revendications du Laakam, tentatives de greves a Bafoussam, etc.).
Nos freres Anglos vont aussi comprendrent et ensemble on va les defier. Memes ceux qui sont refugies o Nigeria vont retourner biento
Nous sommes nombreux qui comprennons ce ballet de démons autour de notre pays. Ils n’arriveront pas à destabiliser notre pays.
Bande de vautours! Le pire c’est qu’ils sont nourris par la naiveté et l’ignorance de certains internautes myopes, qui ne voyent qu’au bout de leur nez. Tellement ils sont betes et haineux.
Imperialist propaganda paid by Tchiroma just like Biya paid his French biographer to sensationalize his politics. Sorry my friend after six decades of French rule that revealed three axis of Gaul evil smeared with a tang of French farts from Giscard d estaing, Jacque Chiraq, and François Mitterrand, we are beginning to get the whiff of freedom a la Sankara! You think we are inspired by MI6 and CIA, no you better check out Kagame, Magufuli, and yes the ANC. How ironical that you mentioned Togo and Cameroon! You murdered Sankara and created puppet nations like cote d ivoire, burkina fasso, Togo, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo et al, we are now awake and it’s time for ‘The Sick man of Europe’ to go!
A joke in bad taste. The Anglophone Question was created by the french and french puppets in Cameroon. Southern Cameroonians must find a FINAL SOLUTION to their predicaments now or never. LRC can use money from Ndian oil to bribe people to come and preach nonsense. Like it or not, Southern Cameroonians have now taken their collective destiny into their own hands and are determined to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
Quite besides my limitations in the mastery of Moliere’s language, I found it problematic grasping a delivery from a mouth full of water.
Nevertheless allusion to Christopher Fomunyu as one of those destabilizing Cameroon caught my attention. Between the speaker who is clearly an armchair critic and a citizen who doubles as an NDI staff, who has more to offer? Are members of this forum not always challenging those in the Diaspora to come home and try their hands on the field? Christopher did just that when he offered to run for the presidency but was treated like the Hogbe Nlends, Titus Edzoa, etc.
Ni Bah Acho,
Tah Mugabe is under house arrest….I only hope those soldiers are going to ease him an honourable exit tho—we don’t want Africans at Den Haag again.
Back to story: Luc has been saying these things ever since Boko Haram, but are we going to listen? We’re more concerned with killing each other and wishing our country doom than protecting her from vultures like France.
I wish our army could be that bold like those in Zimbabwe and prepare an honourable exit for Biya while laying down a solid foundation ground that would finally appease Anglos in the long run. We don’t need to kill each other—it would be the greatest blunder for us. We simply can’t afford to bear the consequences…
Robert Mugabe out; one more to go
One must be brainless to rejoice over such an idiotic and highly stupid action as the arrest of an African freedom fighter on his own land. He asked Trump to blow the trumpet of peace and not the local idiots to act on Donold behalf. I hope they will be able to bear the consequences if they do not give up rapidly their nonsense.