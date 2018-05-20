Macron urges ‘peaceful’ end to crisis in English-speaking regions

APAnews | French President Emmanuel Macron has urged that the secessionist crisis in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon be resolved “in a peaceful” manner and “strict respect for the unity” of the country.
Macron’s message is in a congratulatory letter to his counterpart President Paul Biya, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the celebration of the national unity of Cameroon, due to be celebrated on Sunday.
He also reiterated France’s solidarity with Cameroon in the wake of the “crimes targeting representatives of the state” in Cameroon’s English-speaking northwestern and southwestern regions.
Macron further expressed France’s support to Cameroon in its “success” against Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s Far North region.
He praised “the stabilizing role that Cameroon plays at the regional level, by generously welcoming many refugees from neighbouring countries.”
“Cameroon is a key partner for France, and I hope that our relations will be even stronger in the future,” Macron went on, referring to their bilateral relations which he described as “unique”.
As regards economic relations, and according to official figures, France’s trade surplus with Cameroon amounted to 319 million euros in 2017.
Good move coming from foreigners.
Hopefully CMRs, from all walks of life, would now eat their crazy egos and wake up.
Oyibos have spoken on behalf of their Saxon and Gaulists chauvinist (Bikut and Lum, respect) children—hope such children can now man up…
If france had stayed within the strict limits of it`s territorial boundary,
Cameroon would have no problem, Mr. Macron. Read history and advice
yourself.
@joshua
The king has talking ; where it’s the U.K. too .
Biya equal France equal USA equal united nation
Please killed me those raccoons “ ambazonia members”
When blood thirsty thugs like Colby were shouting instructions to the army to kill people they unilaterally declared terrorists, it was only a matter of time before someone overplayed their hand. They caught an Ambazonian “ General” and treated him like a piece of meat. Little did they know that that was exhibit A. It went directly to Trump’s TV screen and he shook his head in disbelief while munching his cheeseburgers. The response was swift . Macron has read the writing on the wall and is slowly. but steadily climbing down his paternalistic moral pedestal. As the days go by, we are going to witness more drama. Zam Zam is no longer rejoicing the arrival of the Birs in the SW, he’s applauding foreigners for telling him that the Birs shouldn’t be involved.
Is mimbo finished in Guangdong?
I am of a different breed, China man. I don’t need fire to be on my veranda to know that it’s hot.
BIR must be the last obstacle in helping you educate your Bamboutos region that palm oil is a remedy against chemical weapons. Better still, monkey pox can be cured on social media. Who said Lucifer is weak?
I have told you before, that headmaster portfolio that is emboldening you to trade your soul with Lucifer by fooling those you think are less intelligent than you is bound to backfire. So, keep on fooling yourself while forgetting that the same pple you’re abusing today, are the very same pple that are going to come after you 2morrow for scores-settling, once they’ll realize the endgame.
Truth can never be traded, unfortunately…
Too early for you to strangely jump from your side and want to be a dove. Stand by your words! No amount of rambling cannot change the fact that you taunted Anglophones, asking to come out and fight the Bir. You are a sworn enemy of Anglophones and we take you for you word. Push your logic to the end!
The FRENCH have made their voices heard in their congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the celebration of the national unity of Cameroon. The BRITISH are still caught up with their flamboyant Royal wedding celebrations in their illusory kingdom that is threatened by collapse with the resurgence of Scottish nationalist mobilization. So the Queen is resting and prioritizing… and while she is busy doing these things, the Africans who never gave their consent in the dismembering of their country are bent on rehabilitating their conquered nation. The Africans will have the last word!
The Queen’s offspring, America has spoken loud and clear. She speaks for her mom too! They are cut from the same cloth. The Africans who voluntarily joined the French colonial outpost must be allowed to voluntarily have the last word about their fate.
France could not enforce her policy of “strict respect for the unity of the country” in New Caledonia. France accepted that a SELF-DETERMINATION QUESTION could only be resolved via a REFERENDUM.
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his prime minister, Édouard Philippe, said they hope the territory will choose to remain part of France.
The truth of the matter is that the Anglophone Question was masterminded, aided and abetted by France. France is, therefore, part of the problem and not part of the solution.
“One and indivisible” SC was NEVER a colony of France. France, therefore, has no locus standi to tell Southern Cameroonians to remain in a God-forsaken union with the evil and demonic LRC.
TODAY IS THE 20th DAY OF MAY, 2018
Permit me, therefore, to wish GERMAINE AHIDJO a happy BIRTHDAY
BIYA’S UNWINNABLE WAR CONTINUES…….
After the US Ambassador PUBLICLY criticized Biya and asked him to emulate Mandela and Washington, France had no other choice than to come out PUBLICLY to support Biya and make her secret agenda crystal clear: “strict respect for the unity of the country”.
The battle line between “one and indivisible” SC and “one and indivisible” LRC has now finally been drawn.
Dictator Biya’s UNWINNABLE war will, therefore, end with:
1. the “strict respect for the unity of the country” OR
2. an INDEPENDENT “one and indivisible” SC
**** Breaking ****
“BaretaNews is getting reports that Ekona Police control has been taken over. The police commissioner we hear has been arrested and other occupied forces neutralised”
HAPPY ANNEXATION DAY
TE WAR CONTINUES…….
Burning ,killing, kidnapping, etc. How is this helping anybody right now ?
Black man get too many issues ooh…
There can.be a better approach to resolve human differences no matter the condition. We cant continue living in the bushes and people missing school. Truth is that those sponsoring the extremism know wjat they are gaining. Some are making money out there in the USA and Europe, wuth their families, while those jn Cameroon are killing themselves . Wake up ooh…
Being previously in the finance minisrty, im sure he is happy to keep the status quo on this “unique ” obviously posative exclusive arangement but most African countries cant afford to ignore massive gaps in their treasuries,infrustructures ,private growth and employment and above all restrictions to having a transparent and taxed channels for exported goods , year after year.Its ridiculous theres lots of other countries needing our products and mutually benificial investment oppurtunities .The quasi fiefdom grip of french companies has to be dismantled into a inclusive arrangment ,now in his term of office.