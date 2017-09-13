‘Made in Cameroon’ buses [+video]

Now if you have ever embarked on an intercity bus journey in Cameroon recently, you may just have travelled in a bus that was entirely manufactured in Cameroon.
The ‘Made in Cameroon’ buses are not only generating a delight amongst the manufacturers but also amongst commuters.
Although manufacturing output are still small there are huge prospects.
Please play the video above for more on the story.
A good example of home made goods. More power to your elbow. Hope reckless and power hungry officials will put push this brilliant initiative to the wall with their ambitious Cameroon China-Auto that has taken years with nothing to show.