Makalingai: UNDP co-sponsored cattle Market inaugurated

Makalingai in the Mayo Sava Division of the Far North Region now has a new cattle market.

The cattle market was inaugurated by the Minister of the Economy Planning and Regional Development Louis Paul Motaze.

Mr. Louis Paul Motaze who began by meeting representatives of the refugee population in the region, exhorted the population to take advantage of the market created to fight poverty.

Present during the occasion was the Resident Representative of the United Nations System Najat Roshdi, who announced the construction of four other cattle markets in the Region precisely in Koungi, Maroua, Zimado and Maltam.

On his part, the Mayor of Tokombere lauded the initiative of Government and its development partners.

The Makalingai cattle market is the fourth cattle market in Maroua and the first to be constructed within the cohesion project of the United Nations Development Program UNDP.

It is furbished with facilities such as a cattle park, an office, a water supply system and toilets.

The market is part of government’s endeavor to encourage self-reliant activities in a region currently paying host to clusters of refugees and internally displaced persons.

It is also for this reason that the Mayor saluted the Government-UNDP partnership which favours development.

