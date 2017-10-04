Malversations, le leader séparatiste soupçonné d’un détournement présumé de 250 millions FCFA

Mercredi 4 Octobre 2017- Ayuk Julius Tabe, le leader du Southern Cameroon National Council (Scnc), -Mouvement classé terroriste-, par Yaoundé, est soupçonné d’un détournement évalué à 250 000 millions FCFA (plus de 380 mille euros), rapporte « Repères », un hebdomadaire paraissant à Yaoundé et dont les informations sont généralement crédibles.
Les malversations de fonds publics attribuées à Ayuk Julius Tabe se sont déroulées alors qu’il était cadre à Aes-Sonel, société d’électricité, précisément à la direction commerciale et marketing.
L’ancien cadre de la société d’électricité, avait été licencié en 2006, pour « faute lourde ».
C’est après ce « coup fumant », que le leader séparatiste s’est installé au Nigéria, avant de regagner les Etats-Unis, lit-on dans le journal.
Cette révélation, elle intervient dans le contexte de crise anglophone marqué par les appels à la sécession lancés par Ayuk Tabe Julius et une minorité d’activistes radicaux.
Depuis les Etats-Unis, où il s’est installé avec toute sa famille, dont les enfants qui mènent une vie tranquille et vont à l’école, Ayuk Julius Tabe, appelle à la haine, et à la désobéissance civile, et à la partition du Cameroun.
D’après le gouvernement, Ayuk Tabe Julius et des activistes radicaux installés aux Etats-Unis, financent leurs partisans qui exercent des actes de violence contre les populations qui refusent de suivre leur mot d’ordre.
L’objectif de leur action, le contrôle du pétrole camerounais produit à Buea, ville principale du sud-ouest.
Kemleke Anderson, Bafoussam
Francophones, (when man pass you carry yee bag). Lie lies lies why only now are you bringing it up? , so that is why LRC is Bankrupt in every area and aspect . Why it is that in most mutinational and private companies in Cameroon it Anglophones holding key post but in public companies own my government it is francophones ? Ans because government does look at merit and qualification but yes yes yes imcompentent Beti & ewondo employees
thank u bro
there is no going back’
EVEN IF THEY SAY HE STOLE 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,00,000
things will never be the same again
and WEST CAMEROONIANS are living inch by inch
rubish
you ppl think u will fool us till end time????
It is a shameful thing to even imagine that there is a government like that of LRC still existing, a government made up of demons. Lest you forget, there was once a Roman empire, British empire that traverse the face of the earth. Today we have no such. Time will tell of your existence.
Keep creating fake stories about Ayuk Julius. Because his boss is now a senator, you think you can label him as such.
Desperation is a bad thing. Isn’t Essimi Menye living comfortably in the US? How much has Mebe NGO stolen up to this day including Soldiers’ donation yet he is still a sitting minister?
President Paul Biya has been wrong in many declarations but in this one, he deserves credit – that some Cameroonian newspapers are just “feuilles de choux” (cabbage leaves).
If this gentleman worked with AES-SONEL and embezzled this gargantuan amount of money, what were they waiting for? Is there a case file for litigation? Or should Cameroonians believe that this fits into the logic of embezzlers being Kondenguiable if and only if they eye the presidency of their country (Titus Edzoa, Marafa Hamdou Yaya, Inoni Ephraim) etc?
And how much has Biya stolen? i thought they said they would open schools in SC.Let them go and open it lets see.The president of Ambasonia is the one who is calling the shots…
Biya’s daughter was studying abroad in 2008 when he sent out thugs to gun down youths during the hunger riots. In 190 his kids were studying in Switzerland when he sent thugs to Bamenda who fell six people with their guns. Titus Edzoa, Thierry Atangana, Lawyer Eyoum, have not returned a single franc to their public treasury despite being accused of embezzling billions. You are calling for dialogue and engaging in blackmail at the same time. What does the public know about Ahmadou Ali’s mission to recover funds stashed away around the world? At least be consistent and matured in your belated attempt to shake down Mr. Ayuk. The log in your eyes is too big ! Pick it first!
Hahaha!A banana republic aka LRC can go any length to sabotage H E sesekou Ayuk Tabe.Even if he embezzled trillions of ur so called cfa,he’s much better than your likes like mbivondo, mendo ze, aba aba & co. We will stand behind him stronger
AES-SONEL was majority owned by Americans, if they have facts , sent it to US where he reside and will be arrested or STOP fat lies. THE fact is that Ayuk Tabe is MORE intelligent and wise than 200 university Professor of francophone origin in LRC put together period.
I thought they said they don’t know the person to dialogue with.Why all this fat lies? This kind of thing can make HE Ayuk Tabe to close down the borders with strict measures.
When a man looks SW but speaks NW lingo or vice versa, you don’t hastily play the NW/SW card; you change gears and try something else.
Un Bandit de grand chemin.
Desperation! Meaningless and baseless accusations will start flying all over the place right now from lrc. They should have made the figure more sumptuous. They should have added a few more noughts on that figure to make it even sound like corruption considering lrc standards! If this is all his excellency got, that makes him more credible for leadership! Go do a better homework lrc nonsense cockroaches!