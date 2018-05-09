Management of firearm shops to be digitalized in Cameroon

Business in Cameroon | Cameroonian firearms dealers will soon digitalize their management. This is to ensure a better management of the stock to ensure the traceability of their operations and provide the required information to competent authorities in real time.

According to Belibi Edza, president of the firearms dealers association, those dealers will set an efficient monitoring system and use commercial and management software in their shops.

They also promised that they would verify the identities and authorizations of those who come to buy from them.

These commitments taken by the dealers follow an information provided by government on April 4, 2018. According to the info, 3,800 firearm licenses have been delivered in Cameroon but more than 23,000 firearms were in circulation in the country. The government then instructed the closure of arms shops in 6 regions deemed dangerous namely, Adamaoua, the Coast, Centre, West, Northwest and Southwest.