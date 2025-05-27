Manchester United Target Brentford Star Bryan Mbeumo

Share Facebook

Manchester United are preparing a summer swoop for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as they finalize a deal for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

New manager Ruben Amorim is reshaping the squad following a disappointing season, and after nearing the capture of Cunha, his attention has turned to Mbeumo. The 25-year-old Cameroonian impressed with 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, and Brentford are reportedly open to selling if their £50 million valuation is met.

Multiple news outlets have reported United’s interest in Mbeumo, highlighting his consistent form and key role in Brentford’s attack. Head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed the club’s openness to selling, stating that the Bees would consider a sale if a suitable offer arrives. With 29 Premier League goals since the start of last season, Mbeumo has emerged as a standout option in United’s bid to strengthen their front line.