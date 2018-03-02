Mancho Bibixy : Cameroon on brink of civil war if dialogue is not resumed

Journal du Cameroun | There is urgent need for the Government of Cameroon to free all those arrested in connection to the uprisings in the English-speaking regions or the country will plunge into a civil war, activists, Mancho Bibixy told a military court in Yaounde on Thursday.



In one of the marathon court sessions that has been going on since the last year, Mancho Bibixy and seven others were back in court to answer charges against them amongst which are secession and hostility to the state.

“I have a heavy heart because Cameroon is on a brink of a civil war. We find ourselves in this situation because our politicians have failed in finding tangible solutions to our problems,” Mancho Bibixy told the judge while urging authorities to free all arrested and resume dialogue.

Mancho Bibixy also told the court if he and other anglophone detainees are freed, they will iwork hard to bring peace to the troubled English-speaking regions of the country.

Same view echoed by another detainee Thomas Awah Junior, another detainee who stepped forward to present his arguments.

The journalist pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against him and called on the court to free him on medical grounds.

“I am not guilty of secession” Thomas Awah, a former journalist of Equinoxe radio told the court while dismissing another charges of lack of national identity card.

“I don’t understand why the journalist I am will be charged of secession meanwhile several security authorities know I have collaborated with them (in his reporting duties).

“I was arrested on the field while doing my job (corresponding for Afrik 2 radio owned by his former equinoxe colleague Polycarpe Essomba).”

After hearing the arguments put forward by the defence team, the court adjourned the case to the 16 of March.

The case between the State and Dasi Alfred and others arrested in Mbengwi allegedly in possesion of explosives and amunitions will equally come up the same day.