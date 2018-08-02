Marche contre la violence à Buea

Une marche pour protester contre le sécessionnisme au Cameroun.
Plus de 200 personnes sont descendues dans les rues de Buea, la capitale de la région anglophone du sud-ouest du pays pour dénoncer les velléités sécessionnistes dans les deux regions anglophones du pays en proie à des violences depuis plusieurs mois déjà.
Cette marche, organisée par le maire de Buea, visait également à dénoncer les violences et les prises d’otages attribuées aux groupes armés qui seraient proches des séparatistes.
“Nous avons besoin de la paix. Quand la paix et la tranquillité reviendront, alors le dialogue continuera” a martelé le gouverneur de Buea, Bernard Okalia Bilai.
L’escalade de la violence dans les régions du sud-ouest et du nord-ouest du Cameroun a poussé plus de 20 000 personnes à trouver refuge dans des pays voisins alors que 160 000 autres sont considérées comme des déplacés internes, selon l’ONU, qui estime que ce chiffre est certainement sous-estimé.
L’ONU a identifié des “éléments armés” ainsi que des “forces gouvernementales” comme responsables de ces abus.
The beginning of the end…..
The beginning of the end of what?
@MBAPPE: we should not fool ourselves and be carried by these useless politicians who have come in to play dirty politics , use divide and rule methods to play over peoples intelligence while the country is going backward.
Let me be honest with you..Those were workers of the council that were forced by the primitive, retarded mayor Ekeme to come out and demonstrate..
We have to start accepting now that cameroon is in real problem..
We have to start accepting now if we love cameroon, it is time to stop this useless killings and then talk..
We have to start accepting now that the cameroon military can not and will never win such a war.
We have to stop calling cameroonians strange names, talk and start rebuilding our country..
Dont be fooled , be realistic
Cameroon is really a strange country, made up of strange people who also think very strange.
Indeed I say a country with very strange people..
Lets just take a look of of comments in this forum.
Most of us have been saying same stuff for over 2 years now but nothing is happening and still we keep on saying same stuff over and over. we like to be in a comfortable position to have people to blame..Cameroonians spend all their time playing the blame game. It was the west being blamed for all the troubles, now we have seen a small group , the ambazonian defence force..
Many said , the army will eliminate them, but its 2 years , they are even getting stronger and gaining more territory..
Why cant we speak to one another?.Why not Analyse our problems and look for a long lasting solution?..
@biko
you mentioned ambasonias are getting territory where? tell us the location where ambasonia are getting territory, please you need to stop drink mimbo here man. Maybe in the bushes don’t worry we are planning to go there.
we will not negotiate with Igbo ” Nigeria ” descended in our territory period.
take a look at the comments-sorry
ambasonanias are not welcome to Cameroon, please go back to Nigeria where are u from ” SISIKU “